Kyle Williams Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Kyle Williams enters his rookie season with the New England Patriots after a breakout 2024 at Washington State, showcasing elite speed, explosive deep-play ability, and a nose for the end zone. While his route tree is still developing, his big-play upside could give New England’s offense a much-needed vertical spark—though consistency may be elusive early on.
Kyle Williams, New England Patriots
Williams was a secondary wide receiver option between Nevada-Las Vegas and Washington State over four seasons (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, and 61/843/6). His role and opportunity spiked in 2024, resulting in career highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,198), and touchdowns (14). He gained 17.1 yards per catch last year, compared to 13.5 YPC over his first 37 games.
At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue.
Unfortunately, to have success in the heat of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.
When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field were excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside.
Kyle Williams Fantasy Football Outlook
Williams brings what the Patriots lack in the passing game, but he must prove his worth against better cornerbacks. I expect him to be a flash player in his rookie campaign, resulting in many down days and some explosive showings when he hits on a long scoring play.
His price point in the high-stakes market makes Williams a backend WR6. His range for me is between 40 and 50 catches with 600 and 750 yards with a possible handful of scores.