Drake London, De'Von Achane, And Two More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Candidates For Week 3

There are some great players who have gotten off to a rough start to the 2026 season. This is the time to target those players in trades because they could come cheaper now than they will be if they have a big week. These are the top fantasy football buy-low targets before Week 3.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye has gotten off to an awful start coming off his breakout 2025 campaign. Currently, he is the QB29 on the season. He's had a brutal schedule to start his season, but things are going to get better.

Granted, he may not reach his full potential for another four or five weeks until AJ Brown returns, but as Brown gets closer, Maye will get more expensive. In the meantime, Maye is perfect to pair with a serviceable option and play the matchups. As we get deeper into the season, he has already proven he has league-winning upside.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane isn't off to the best start, but it hasn't been as bad as it feels either. The volume has also been there. Through two games, he has carried the ball 31 times and been targeted 11 times. He is too explosive not to have monster games with that kind of opportunity.

While the Dolphins' offense is going to be bad all season, we do expect it to get better. The touchdowns aren't going to be there, but that's not what you draft Achane for. He's going to get up around 275 carries and 100 targets this season. That's enough to give him a ton of value that you should be targeting.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

This is a move you might have to make quickly because London plays tonight and Michael Penix Jr. is back. London has always thrived when Penix is his starter, and he is expected to be the starter for the foreseeable future. The dark days of Cooper Rush are over.

Tua Tagovailoa is also back and healthy. While Penix is a better fit for London and the proven connection, Tua shouldn't be a disaster if he's forced in as the starter. While Tua may not be as good as he once was, we have seen him sustain two WR1s in the same season before. London would be fine with him.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Loveland's stock will never be lower. Through two weeks, he has one catch for three yards, and he is now down to his third-string quarterback. That is disastrous.

Nevertheless, the injury to Caleb Williams doesn't look overly serious, even though it will cost him some time. It could still be a rough few weeks, but Loveland is going to get back on track and has a shot at being a top-five tight end once he does.

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