Oronde Gadsden, Sam Darnold, And More Fantasy Football Bench Players To Consider Starting In Week 3

Every week, there are players who are stashed on your bench whom you consider plugging into your lineup but aren't sure if you should pull the trigger. However, even though they may not be established stars or regular starters, that doesn't mean they aren't a great option this week. These are the top bench players you should consider starting in Week 3.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

It looks like Darnold is heading in the right direction to return from his glute injury this week. Nevertheless, this also applies to Drew Lock if Darnold is unable to return.

This start isn't about the player; it's about the matchup. The Seahawks play the Washington Commanders this week. Washington has allowed 27.2 fantasy points per game this season to quarterbacks, which is the second-most fantasy points allowed in the league. Either Darnold or Lock should be able to carve up the Commanders' subpar secondary.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have insisted that they plan to get Johnson more involved to keep Kenneth Walker II healthy. Through two games, the rookie has 10 carries and four receptions for 103 yards from scrimmage.

This week, the Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins. Not only are the Dolphins giving up the second-most fantasy points per game at 34.1 fantasy points per game, but this game is going to be a massacre.

The Chiefs are going to blow Miami off the field, which should lead to a lot of running and the starters getting pulled in the second half of the game. Johnson should thrive in the second half of this game.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Boston has gotten his career off to a hot start. Last week, he caught five of his seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. That brings his season totals to seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

He has emerged as Deshaun Watson's top target in Cleveland and should be a fantasy-viable option for as long as Watson is the starting quarterback. Granted, we are a bit concerned about Watson keeping this job, and Shedeur Sanders potentially favoring other targets, but this is not a concern for this week.

TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

We saw Gadsden explode in his rookie season when given an opportunity. He had a four-game stretch when he posted 24 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

With both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar injured for the foreseeable future, Gadsden could have another league-winning type of stretch. Especially while Ladd McConkey is still dealing with a rib injury.



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