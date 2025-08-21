Drake London, Jakobi Meyers, And 8 More Must-Draft Players In Fantasy Football Drafts
There are some players every fantasy football season that just fall too far in drafts. You can't leave your fantasy drafts without these players because they just have too much value. These are 10 must-draft players in 2025.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
ADP: RB3 Overall: 4.7
When Gibbs is sitting there at the fifth pick, I am smashing the draft button every time. I'd have no issue if you took him as the first running back overall, and there is no wide receiver not named Ja'Marr Chase who should be drafted before him.
RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: RB5 Overall: 10.2
You can get Henry at the bottom of the first round because people are afraid that he lacks upside because he doesn't catch a ton of passes. The same guy who has been elite for almost a decade and last year had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns.
WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
ADP: WR10 Overall: 20
London is being drafted as the WR10 at pick 20. I have him as the WR6 at pick 12. This is a player that I'm not passing up at his current ADP in any drafts.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
ADP: RB9 Overall: 20
Taylor is one of the rare bell-cows left in the NFL and should be drafted as a fringe first-round pick. Getting him in the late-second round is a steal.
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
ADP: RB12 Overall: 25.8
If you drafted Brown at the top of the second round, I'd take no issue with it at all, but he's being drafted in the third round. He broke out last season and is going to take the next step this season. It doesn't make sense that he isn't getting more hypes. He is the best running back pick in drafts this year.
RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: RB16 Overall: 38.7
Hampton coming off the board in the fourth round as the RB16 is a league winner. He's going to finish as a mid-range RB1 this season and is an absolute steal.
WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
ADP: WR21 Overall: 49.8
Metcalf is going to remind everybody who he is this season. He's still just 27 years old and is going to have a monster year. If there is one thing we can rely on Aaron Rodgers to do, it's to throw the ball to his WR1 over and over and over.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
ADP: WR28 Overall: 62.7
McMillan is the best rookie wide receiver in the 2025 draft class. There is no world where he doesn't finish as a top 20 wide receiver. It's more likely he finishes inside the top 15.
WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
ADP: WR29 Overall: 64.2
Ridley has WR1 upside this season with first-overall pick Cam Ward throwing him the ball. The only thing that held Ridley back last season was the terrible quarterback play of the Tennessee Titans. He still managed to top 1,000 yards somehow with Will Levis and company throwing him the ball.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
ADP: WR38 Overall: 87.3
Meyers isn't an exciting pick, but the WR38!? He missed two games last year and was still the WR19 overall. You are still getting the Las Vegas Raiders WR1 who consistently produces. At the end of the day, he's locked into 75-plus receptions and about 1,000 yards.