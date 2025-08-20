Drake London Is A Top-10 Wide Receiver in 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
In his rookie season, the Atlanta Falcons gave London starting snaps in all 17 games. He caught 72 of his 117 targets (61.5%) for 866 yards and four touchdowns. The injury to TE Kyle Pitts helped his opportunity. After three productive games (5/74, 8/86/1, and 3/54/1) out of the gate, London was a losing fantasy play over his next nine games (25/224/2 on 44 targets). The Falcons turned up his targets (48) over his final five games, leading to four productive showings (6/95, 7/70, 7/96, and 6/120).
The high-stakes market priced London as the 21st wide receiver before the start of the 2023 season, overlooking the weaknesses in the Falcons’ passing attack. He finished his sophomore season in the NFL with 69 catches for 905 yards and two touchdowns on 110 targets (174.60 fantasy points in PPR league – 36th). London made more significant plays (17 catches of 20 yards or more – 13.1 yards per catch, compared to 12.0 in 2022).
His best production came in Week 2 (6/67/1), Week 6 (9/125), and Week 14 (10/172), with all outcomes coming at home. He missed one game with a groin issue. Over his final eight starts, London posted unplayable fantasy stats in six matchups (3/36, 1/8, 2/24, 3/39, 4/56, and 4/41) while also coming up empty in Week 1 (0/0) and Week 3 (2/31).
Despite his regression in stats the previous year, the addition of Kirk Cousins and a new offensive coordinator led to the fantasy market betting on the come on him in fantasy drafts (10th-ranked wide receiver). By the end of the season, London beat expectations by catching 100 of his 158 targets for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns (5th-best wideout).
London was at his best in Week 5 (12/164/1), Week 17 (7/106), and Week 18 (10/187/2) while having double-digit targets in eight matchups. He had a floor of six catches in 10 games. Other than his two elite outcomes in fantasy points (33.40 and 40.70), London fell more into the consistent category (between 10.00 and 19.50 fantasy points in 12 games).
Drake London 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
The Falcons’ offense will flow through two players again in 2025, but London doesn’t bring the sexy wide receiver card to the fantasy table. In early July, he is the ninth-ranked wideout. I trust Atlanta’s offensive game plan more than their rookie quarterback, so I’m comfortable projecting another 100-catch season with some growth in receiving yards and scoring.
London is currently the WR9 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the WR10 in Non-PPR formats.