Drake Maye Tops Our List of 3 Breakout Quarterbacks in 2025
With many fantasy managers focusing on skill-position players in the early rounds of fantasy football drafts, the quarterback spot can often be targeted in the middle stages of the selection process. Finding a breakout quarterback could be what separates a contender from a champion, and across the NFL landscape, several signal-callers could fit the bill.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
As a rookie last year, quarterback Drake Maye had a solid season and proved he could be a dual-threat fantasy option thanks to his rushing ability. He threw for 2,276 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and added 421 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Maye ranked ninth among quarterbacks in rushing yards despite playing just 13 games, averaging 32.4 rushing yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt.
He finished as the 23rd-ranked fantasy quarterback with 187.1 points, averaging 14.4 points per game (30th among QBs). Now, with head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leading a new regime in New England, Maye could be primed for a leap.
After becoming the full-time starter in Week 6, he flashed fantasy QB1 potential, throwing for three touchdowns and 243 yards in his first start against the Houston Texans. He recorded four multi-touchdown passing games but is still chasing his first career 300-yard outing.
Maye now has new weapons, including veteran Stefon Diggs and rookies Kyle Williams (WR) and TreVeyon Henderson (RB), joining receiver Demario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry in his arsenal. With an average draft position (ADP) of 127.0 on FantasyPros, Maye could be one of the best mid-round quarterback targets in 2025.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, had a rough rookie season for the Carolina Panthers, throwing for just 2,877 yards in 16 games while being sacked 62 times. He started slowly in 2024 but came on strong late in the season and now adds rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to his supporting cast in 2025.
Young finished last season as the 20th-ranked fantasy quarterback with 203.8 points, averaging 14.6 per game. A promising sign was his increased rushing production, averaging only 6.8 rushing yards over his first six games, then jumping to 26.0 per game over his final eight contests. He scored five of his six rushing touchdowns during that late-season stretch.
To close the year, Young posted three straight games with multiple touchdown passes, including a sensational Week 18 performance with three passing scores and two rushing touchdowns. In those final three games, he recorded fantasy totals of 27.1, 16.9, and 36.4 points, respectively.
With an ADP of 164.0, Young profiles as a strong backup with upside to become a fantasy starter during the season.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
After missing his rookie season due to injury, J.J. McCarthy enters 2025 in a promising situation with the Minnesota Vikings. Not only does he have Justin Jefferson as his primary weapon, but head coach Kevin O’Connell helped revive Sam Darnold’s career last season, guiding him to a ninth-place fantasy QB finish in 2024. Now, with Darnold in Seattle, McCarthy takes over as the starter.
He’ll also have wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson as key pass-catching targets, along with a solid backfield duo of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. McCarthy offers some rushing upside as well. While at Michigan, he scored 10 rushing touchdowns and gained 632 yards on the ground across three seasons.
Currently holding an ADP of 135.0, McCarthy is a mid-round selection with significant breakout potential in 2025.