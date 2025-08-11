All Panthers

Panthers starter Bryce Young makes ESPN's top 10 in critical quarterback trait

Bryce Young is elite in at least one important area.

Zach Roberts

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) takes the field against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers didn't draft Bryce Young because of his physical traits. He doesn't have a cannon arm. He's short. He doesn't weigh a ton. He can't run a 40-yard dash in blazing speed. The Panthers knew all of this, though.

They drafted him for other reasons, some of which have begun to show up thanks to a late-2024 surge and a great preseason outing. Most notably, Young's ability to operate within the pocket has matured, so much so that one ESPN insider said his pocket presence is top 10 in the NFL.

Bryce Young lands on top-10 for pocket presence ability

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Any list that includes Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels is a good one. This time, the list is of the best QBs in terms of pocket presence, and Bryce Young ranks ninth, one ahead of Daniels.

"Young has had plenty of ups and downs over two pro seasons, but I still love how he works through pressure and progressions in the pocket," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky wrote. "His movements around the pocket and ability to navigate opponent pass rushes were big reasons that he finished 2024 on an upswing."

This is huge praise coming from a former quarterback, but it's also incredibly significant given how Young started. During his rookie season, he couldn't navigate a pocket, often bailing early and making everything harder. That was even more true in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2024 season.

But when he returned from the bench, Young was a totally different player. He could step up, slide, and scramble to avoid pressure all within the pocket, looking like a totally different player back there. Apparently, he was a top 10 player in that regard.

