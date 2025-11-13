Drake Maye, Breece Hall And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For TNF: Jets Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets will go on the road to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Thursday night’s AFC East showdown will kick off a highly anticipated Week 11 slate of NFL football. New York, who enters Thursday’s game with a 2-7 record on the year, will look to continue a recent trend of success, winning each of their last two games.
Building on the theme of win streaks, New England will look to defend a league-best seven-game win streak, tied with the Denver Broncos. PrizePicks users will look for favorable lines from MVP hopeful Drake Maye and plenty of other stars in this TNF clash. Here are the five most favorable PrizePicks plays for Week 11 of Thursday Night Football:
Drake Maye Over 236.5 Passing Yards
Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, entering Week 11 ranked among the top-three in both passing yards and touchdowns. Over his last three games, Maye has eclipsed 237 yards through the air in each appearance, coming off a 270-yard, two-touchdown effort versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.
Matched up against a struggling Jets defense following the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams moves at the NFL trade deadline, Maye projects to continue his stellar trend of production and should manage another performance with at least 237 yards through the air.
DeMario Douglas Over 24.5 Receiving Yards
DeMario Douglas has provided valuable depth and production to an effective Patriots receiving corps through 10 games this season. Entering Week 11, Douglas has hauled in 20 of his 32 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last five games, Douglas has eclipsed 25 receiving yards four times, including 71 yards versus the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 12 and 100 yards versus the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2. With Kayshon Boutte sidelined, Douglas’ expanded role should help him eclipse 25 receiving yards once again.
Breece Hall Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs
Breece Hall has been a bright spot for New York during their recent two-game win streak. Hall has found the endzone three times over his last two games, racking up 272 yards from scrimmage. With star wide receiver Garrett Wilson sidelined, Hall has emerged as the premier weapon on the Jets’ offense. Hall’s recent touchdown production projects to continue given his immense volume in both the run and passing games. His touchdown mark also offers an additional payout for PrizePicks users.
TreVeyon Henderson Over 79.5 Rushing Yards
After a quiet start to the season, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson burst onto the scene in Week 10, racking up a career-high 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 14 carries. While Henderson doesn’t project to take over as a bell cow in New England’s committee backfield, his efficiency is worth noting entering a favorable matchup versus the Jets. As the Patriots continue to polish their run game, it stands to reason that Henderson could see a minor bump in volume as New England works to establish the run versus a lowly Jets defense.
Justin Fields Over 0.5 Passing TDs
Despite his struggles for much of the season, Justin Fields has remained largely protective of the football, throwing just one interception through nine games. As Fields continues to find his stride in New York, he’s managed solid performances during their previous two wins, throwing for a touchdown in each game. Fields could see the playbook opened up to him with a narrow deficit versus New England and should manage at least a lone passing touchdown, given his recent trends.