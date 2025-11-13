Perfect Week 11 TNF FanDuel DFS Showdown Preview: TreVeyon Henderson And More Gems
Thursday Night Football brings us an interesting game of reduced hype from most fans. The New York Jets travel up to New England to take on the Patriots. The Jets are on a two-game winning streak, looking to upset their divisional rivals. The Patriots happen to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL, looking to wreak havoc on a short week. Both teams spread the ball around to many weapons, creating a lucrative DFS slate. Let's dive into some numbers.
MVP/Captain Picks
First, we will list of these players to avoid in this elevated slot. This will include Drake Maye, who of which may be rostered over 75%. We also aim to avoid Justin Fields as he projects over 50% ownership and then, Andy Borregales, the Patriots kicker. We do see Nick Folk owned less than most other kickers, but kickers have reduced upside, so we will also stay away from him.
TreVeyon Henderson projects higher ownership, but he is in a prime slot where we may use him regardless. Henderson may see over 75% of team rushing yards, although I project it to be around 65%. Mike Vrabel stated a "big load" is in store, especially as Terrell Jennings nurses injury. His dual-threat ability could expose a Jets team on four days rest.
Breece Hall is going up against the NFL's best rushing defense. However, it may not be that simple. Hall faced the 2nd stood rushing defense last week (Browns) and scored 19 FanDuel Fantasy Points on 83 Yards and a 42 Receiving Touchdown. Such a dynamic player like Hall may be viable, and owned more cheaply than usual.
We really want to find a touchdown scorer in this MVP slot. These two running backs are the best bets given these offenses spread the ball around in the passing game. If we make a gamble on a pass-catchers, it ought to be Hunter Henry or Mack Hollins. I find Stefon Diggs a bit expensive at an MVP price of $15,300.
Quarterback: Drake Maye or Justin Fields?
Both quarterbacks are viable. Maye is playing like the MVP favorite that he is and the Jets are just 22nd versus Quarterbacks. On the flip side, the Jets have remodeled their secondary with the trades of Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II. The NFL average in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run is around the high 0.20's. The Jets have no cornerback tonight worse than 0.29 (Jarvis Brownlee).
The Jets are playing very free football right now. Fields is not playing well, but they have modeled the offense to run the ball and leverage screen passes, which has given them much scoring success (39 vs Bengals, 27 vs Browns). The Patriots are 20th versus Quarterbacks.
Both Drake Maye and Justin Fields are startable. Fields is much cheaper in projected ownership, suggesting he is a better option at cost.
Running Back: TreVeyon Henderson vs Breece Hall?
Henderson is slated for a very heavy workload. He could see over 80% of productivity from Patriots running backs tonight. 100+ yards on the ground happens to be very much in play, especially if New England breaks out to the lead that is projected. A run script can turn this 47% rushing offense to 55% of their offensive play calls. The Jets are 21st versus Running Backs.
Hall faces a debatable matchup. The Patriots are 1st versus Running Backs, but the Jets are 4th in their rushing attack. They could offset each other. Hall has big play ability as the 2nd highest rated Running Back in explosive play percentage (13%).
TreVeyon Henderson is a must-roster while Breece Hall is very viable and safe. They are both very good options.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
The Patriots have a high likelihood of seeing 250+ yards in their passing game. Stefon Diggs is their WR1.
The Jets are Top-10 in man coverage rate and that spells success for Diggs. He has 0.76 Fantasy Points per Route Run versus the man-to-man look.
Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Demario Douglas are all players that may see anywhere from 7% - to - 15% of team targets. In this case, we look for high-upside. Hollins projects over 15% of Red Zone Targets. However, he is not a huge big-play threat which 12.6 Yards per Reception — average.
Kyle Williams scored a massive touchdown last week of 72-yards. There is a world where he breaks into a role that his higher than his 10%, or so, target share projection. As for Douglas, he seems to be taking a backseat to Williams.
The Jets will lack much in their passing game. They are lucky to exceed 150 yards through the air. The only viable options are their high-volume players. That could be Adonai Mitchell.
Mitchell will make his Jets debut tonight. It is expected that he will compete on being the teams WR1 with Wilson out. We do not know for sure what his target share will be. I would anticipate it can be around 20%, if not more. It can also be closer to 10%. Mitchell is a volatile play. At $4,200, he may be worth the risk.
Tyler Johnson is the only other reliable Jets wideout. He has been to only consistent item in recent weeks where Johnson could see 15% of target share. However, it is still very unlikely to see him score a touchdown, or even exceed 50 yards.
- Stefon Diggs $10,200
- Mack Hollins $5,400
- Kyle Williams $5,200
- Adonai Mitchell $4,200
Tight End: Hunter Henry vs Mason Taylor
Henry is going to be a useful item in this game as he projects a target share of 20%, or so. The Jets are 23rd versus the Tight End. Henry has caught 6-of-9 Red Zone Targets for 3 Touchdowns, account for 22% of Red Zone Targets and 25% of Red Zone Receiving Touchdowns.
Taylor has been volatile. Over his last five games, he twice recorded 2-or-less targets. He then had two games of (8) and (12) targets. Overall, we can project him to have around 20% of targets. He is very unlikely to score or produce a ton of yards.
Start Hunter Henry in a great matchup.
Best Sleeper Picks
Isaiah Davis - $4,600
We can go big-game hunting with Davis. He will see only about 20% of carries tonight, but he has produced 6.0 Yards per Carry. It is very possible to see a backup running back see increased work on a short week. Davis is averaging over 2.0 Targets per Game as well.
Kyle Williams - $5,200
The Patriots have said that he will get involved and that, he did. Williams ripped off a 72-yard touchown which should only increase his internal stock. Williams could end up seeing 5+ targets and I would not be surprised.
Demario Douglas - $4,800
New England has spread value around all year long. Douglas has (6) Red Zone Targets and (2) Red Zone Touchdowns this season. Both marks are 2nd on the team. Thursday Night Football has always produced some obscure gems.
Defense/Special Teams
The Jets are 24th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Defenses. They are 30th in Sacks Allowed. However, the Patriots are neither Top-15 in Sacks or Takeaways. They are Top-10 in Yards and Points Allowed.
Kicker: Andy Borregales vs Nick Folk
Both of these kickers have been elite, combining for one missed field goal this season. Either player can be used. Foxborough will have clear weather with wind slightly elevated (8-12 mph).