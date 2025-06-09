Drake Maye Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Drake Maye showed flashes of promise in his rookie season with the the New England Patriots, displaying mobility and poise despite a lackluster supporting cast. With key offseason upgrades on the offensive line and at skill positions, Maye is poised to take a significant step forward as a fantasy-relevant dual-threat quarterback.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
In his second season at North Carolina, Maye passed for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding success on the ground (184/698/7). His stats and play declined in 2023 (3,603/24 with nine interceptions and 63.3% completion rate) while attempting 92 fewer passes. In addition, Maye was less active as a runner (112/449/9).
Maye didn’t come to the NFL with the flash of Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, but he does offer a high floor in passing with help in the run game. He handles himself well when throwing the ball when on the move, going left. Maye will look off defenders as he waits for a secondary receiving option to clear a zone, creating a winnable opportunity to complete a pass. His running ability helps an offense move the chains, but Maye must clean up his decision-making at the end of runs to avoid taking a season-ending hit.
Over the past two seasons, the Tar Heel quarterbacks were sacked 77 times (40 and 37), showing their struggles in pass blocking. Maye brings size (6’4” and 220 lbs.) and arm strength to the table, with some similarities to his game as Justin Herbert. He must locate the ball better on pass plays to allow his receiver to gain more yards after the catch and improve his completion rate.
In his first season with New England, Maye went 3-9 over 13 games with a rebound in success with his completion rate (66.6). He posted a season-high three touchdowns in his first NFL start, followed by 11 games with two scores or fewer. His peak outcomes in passing yards came in Week 7 (276/2) and Week 11 (282/2). Maye ran the ball well (54/421/2 – 7.8 yards per carry). The Patriots had the second-worst wide receivers in the league by fantasy points (393.80 – PPR scoring).
Drake Maye Fantasy Football Team Outlook:
In this year’s draft, New England upgraded their offensive line in a big way by drafting Will Campbell and Jared Wilson while signing Garrett Bradberry. In addition, they gave Maye a playmaker at wide receiver (Kyle Williams) while bringing in a recovering Stefon Diggs (torn ACL). In coming rookie Treveyon Henderson upgrades their speed and pass-catching at running back.
Maye helps his floor with his legs, and his natural progression should be a league-average quarterback in passing stats. He ranks 15th at quarterback in the high-stakes market. His next step should be 4,000 combined yards with about 23 touchdowns.