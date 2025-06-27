Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Bhayshul Tuten (Pick 2.06)
There's a lot of different analogies one can use with fantasy football. My favorites are always food related.
At a buffet, there's only so much food that's going to fit on a plate. Eaters can try to stack food on the plate and carry it very delicately. But eventually, there won't be room for more.
An NFL offense works the same way. Each playmaker is a mouth to feed, and while with each new star added to an offense there's upside for the unit to produce "more food," eventually, the production plateaus. There's just so many snaps and touches to go around for everyone.
Fantasy managers will probably have to keep that in mind for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten. He could be No. 3 on the running back depth chart on an offense with three dynamic receivers and a developing tight end.
How much food will there really be left over for Tuten?
In 2025, the answer is probably "not much." Yet, his future upside is so high that dynasty fantasy managers are going to have to target him in the top 20 if they want to ensure landing him.
With the No. 18 overall selection of our PPR rookie dynasty mock draft, and the sixth selection of the second round, we project Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten coming off the board.
Pick 2.06: RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
With the amount of stars the Jaguars have assembled on offense and the weaknesses of Tuten's college game, it may become easy for fantasy managers to take Tuten off their boards this summer.
Or, at least slide him down until he has more value.
But sometimes, too much studying can cause managers to overthink when it comes to fantasy drafts.
"If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game," Zierlein wrote. "He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame.
"Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value."
Fantasy managers studying Tuten's draft process should focus on one main thing -- his 4.32 40-yard dash time.
Speed obviously isn't everything, but paired with the power and balance Zierlein described, Tuten comes into the league with tremendous upside.
"His home run ability will force the Jaguars to get him on the field at some point in the year," SI on Fantasy Shawn Childs wrote. "Tuten won’t fly under the radar for sharp drafters looking for upside. Possible handcuff for Travis Etienne drafters, and a dream of hitting on their year’s Bucky Irving."
Tuten began his college career at North Carolina A&T. The past two seasons, he starred at Virginia Tech, running for 5.7 yards per carry, including 6.3 yards per rush last season.
In 2024, Tuten had 1,159 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns in 11 games.
At the beginning of training camp, Tuten will sit behind Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsy on the Jaguars depth chart. Bigsby had decent efficiency, averaging 4.6 yards per carry last season. But Etienne's production catered to 3.7 yards per rush.
Etienne has averaged just 3.8 yards per carry over the past two seasons combined since he ran for 5.1 yards per rush in 2022.
If Tuten showcases his home-run ability this summer or should the Jaguars need a boost in the running game during the season, Tuten is all but certain to receive an opportunity.
And with Etienne set to reach free agency next spring, Tuten has the potential to be the featured back in a Jaguars offense that has the possibility of being an elite unit in the very near future.