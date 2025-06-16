Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Emeka Egbuka (Pick 1.08)
NFL teams are sometimes presented with a major question in the first round of the draft -- should a player that's a short-term fix or a prospect that has more long-term upside be the priority?
Dynasty fantasy managers often face the same question.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka fits the bill in the latter department.
Fantasy managers who are pushing for a championship in dynasty leagues during 2025 might not want to consider Egbuka in the first round at all. The rookie could find himself too buried on Tampa Bay's receiving depth chart to make a significant impact in 2025.
But if fantasy managers are trying to find the best long-term value, Egbuka should present a great opportunity for managers in the second half of the first round.
Let's dive into why Egbuka is a very realistic option at No. 8 overall in your 2025 dynasty rookie draft.
Pick 1.08: WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As I mentioned with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward appearing at No. 7 in my rookie dynasty mock draft series, this series is a mock draft and not necessarily my rankings.
Egbuka might not make my top eight when I finalize my rookie rankings this summer. But him landing here in a draft is very realistic, and I want to discuss why a fantasy manager should or shouldn't take the Tampa Bay rookie at No. 8.
The main reason for the uncertainty with Egbuka's initial fantasy value is the Buccaneers receiving depth chart. Tampa Bay re-signed veteran wideout Chris Godwin and still has No. 1 Mike Evans. Over the past two years, the team also drafted receivers Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer.
McMillan and Palmer may not stay in front of Egbuka for long. Palmer's role in the offense shrunk considerably with the arrival of McMillan last year.
Neither of those young receivers came into the league with the same pedigree as Egbuka. McMillan was a third-round selection while Palmer was a sixth-round choice.
But depending on how Egbuka performs during training camp, he could open the season behind McMillan. And even if Egbuka is Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver as a slot receiver in Week 1, which is seemingly the best case scenario, Evans and Godwin are still going to dominant the targets.
The Buccaneers also have tight end Cade Otton, who had 59 catches and 600 receiving yards last season, and running back Bucky Irving. The back had 47 receptions for 392 receiving yards in 2024.
Egbuka isn't likely to have the same opportunities to make a fantasy impact in 2025 as some of the other playmakers taken in the first couple rounds of this spring's draft.
But there's a reason the Buccaneers drafted Egbuka at No. 19 overall -- his tremendous upside and eventual potential to be a starting receiver with Tampa Bay.
Evans has begun his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, which is an incredible accomplishment. But it did take a reception in garbage time during Week 18 for the veteran to reach that mark again in 2024.
While Evans scored double-digit touchdowns again, it wouldn't be surprising if an Evans decline is incoming. Maybe not this season, but sooner than later.
Evans will turn 32 years old before the season.
Godwin is only 29, but there could be signs his efficiency is declining too.
The Buccaneers targeted Egbuka in the hopes of keeping a strength a strength -- their offense -- even if Evans and Godwin begin to show their age in the next couple years.
Fantasy managers should look at Egbuka as presenting the same opportunity in dynasty formats. He may not get the volume necessary to be a significant contributor in 2025, but his first-round talent gives him tremendous upside for when that volume does come for him down the road.