Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: RJ Harvey (Pick 2.01)
We completed the first round of our 2025 rookie PPR dynasty mock draft Friday. But our team at Fantasy on SI sees the value in continuing the series with another round.
To kick off the second round of the mock draft, I'm projecting a running back to come off the board that could very easily be a first-round pick. In fact, the best projection from Fantasy Pros for the Denver Broncos rookie back is the first-year runner going at No. 7 overall.
He's a steal at No. 13.
So, off the board first in the second round of our PPR dynasty mock draft is Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey.
Pick 2.1: RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
The 2025 second-round selection could be in the discussion to be the second rookie running back off the board in re-draft leagues. That makes it hard to believe Harvey could slip out of the first round in a dynasty rookie draft.
But Harvey appears to have more initial value than some other running backs, and if a quarterback or two get overdrafted in the first round of a dynasty league this summer, fantasy football managers who landed Ashton Jeanty at the top of the board could also get Harvey.
In our mock draft, we projected one reach at quarterback -- Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward at No. 7 overall. With that, Harvey fell out of the first round.
Fantasy managers who drafted Jeanty should have no issue double-dipping at running back if Harvey is still available. A lot of analysts expect Harvey to finish around second among rookie running backs in fantasy points behind Jeanty in 2025.
Any teams who add both backs will immediately transform their RB depth chart.
At UCF each of the past two seasons, Harvey rushed for at least 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 19 or more catches for at least 238 receiving yards.
In Denver, Harvey will compete with fellow running backs Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin for playing time this fall. Those two backs aren't exactly household names, which is why Harvey has such a high ADP in redraft leagues.
I think Harvey could have a harder time in that running back competition than most fans do. Both Estime and McLaughlin averaged at least 4.1 yards per rush in 2024.
Harvey arrives in Denver as the thoroughbred of the group. That doesn't mean he's going to get the most opportunities as a rookie, but it could. Fantasy managers should be able to tell by the preseason where the Broncos have Harvey in their running back pecking order.
Even if Harvey doesn't immediately carve out a significant role, though, he's still a top dynasty target. The Broncos are improving on offense under head coach Sean Payton, with quarterback Bo Nix at the center of the development.
Payton's offenses with the New Orleans Saints were always tremendous for fantasy managers. If Payton's Broncos reach the same level, managers are going to want the team's starting running back.
Whether it's 2025 or 2026, that will eventually be Harvey.