Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Travis Hunter (Pick 1.04)
In my rookie dynasty mock draft, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter is a consolation prize of sorts to fantasy managers who didn't target Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan. But fans of fantasy football, the NFL and college football all know Hunter has little reason to be considered a bridesmaid.
Hunter has the potential to be the most exciting young prospect in the league this season. If he's still available, fantasy managers in dynasty PPR leagues should grab him at No. 4 overall.
Pick 1.04: WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter showcased his athleticism at Colorado under arguably the greatest athlete the NFL has ever seen in Deion Sanders. Hunter starred on offense and defense, winning the Heisman Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the defensive player of the year, last season.
At receiver, Hunter posted 96 catches and 15 touchdowns, leading the Big 12 in both categories. He also amassed 1,258 receiving yards and rushed for a score.
After an historic college season, Hunter went off the board just behind quarterback Cam Ward at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars gave up a boat-load of draft capital to move up three spots to secure Hunter.
Jacksonville traded up for Hunter to land a player that could both star on offense and defense. How the Jaguars manage Hunter playing both ways will greatly impact his fantasy value.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told ESPN's Pat McAfee on Thursday that minicamp this week was the first time Hunter received the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball in the same practice.
"He played both sides of the ball in practice today and that will have to continue on throughout training camp where he's playing on both sides of the ball and getting that mental and physical endurance throughout the training camp, because that's what he's going to have to do in games," Coen said. "So ultimately, we're building a foundation right now of both sides of the football, but he's going to have to do both in practice because that's what the game is going to be like, and we'll sit down and reevaluate what we did this spring to see what's the best moving forward."
Hunter playing both sides is unprecedented in the modern NFL. That makes it very difficult to project how it could impact his fantasy value.
Ultimately, it's a good thing the Jaguars are building up Hunter's stamina over the summer to play on both sides. It might not take much either because he did it all the time in college.
At Colorado last season, Hunter played 713 offensive snaps and 748 on defense.
If not for the possibility of playing on offense and defense, Hunter could arguably be the No. 1 rookie in dynasty leagues. He has that much upside.
The issue Hunter presents fantasy managers is having to navigate his expected unprecedented usage.
Anyone planning to draft Hunter in any format should closely follow his practice progress throughout the summer. Assuming he's going to play mostly offense, fantasy managers should target him in dynasty formats toward the bottom of the top tier.
Before Hunter at No. 4, here's how the beginning of my PPR rookie dynasty draft breaks down:
No. 1: Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
No. 2: Los Angeles Chargers' Omarion Hampton
No. 3: Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan