Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: You’re On The Clock (Pick 1.01)
Dynasty football rookie drafts are in full swing, offering fantasy managers a critical opportunity to assess the long-term value of this year’s incoming class. These early drafts not only provide insight into prospect tiers but also help sharpen strategy ahead of the real thing. Holding the coveted 1.01 pick is both a privilege and a challenge—it's your shot to secure a potential franchise cornerstone.
This year, the conversation at the top revolves around three high-upside prospects: Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Chargers RB Omarion Hampton (North Carolina), and Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona). Each boasts a unique skill set and exciting ceiling, but the favorite for the top spot is fairly clear-cut. Let’s dive in and break down who dynasty managers should prioritize with the first overall pick.
Pick 1.01: RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Last season, the Raiders finished dead last in rushing yards, managing just 331 carries for eight touchdowns. Their running backs also contributed 89 receptions for 614 yards and two scores through the air. Enter Ashton Jeanty, who steps into a prime, high-volume role with three-down potential. Selected sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jeanty is already generating late first-round buzz in redraft formats—further reinforcing his immediate value in dynasty leagues.
A fantasy drafter has to look no further than his outstanding 2024 season (374/2,601/29 with 23 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown) to see Jeanty’s potential.
Jeanty led the nation with 374 carries for 2,601 rushing yards and ranked second with 29 touchdowns—trailing only QB Bryson Daily’s 32. He averaged an impressive 7.0 yards per carry and topped 100 rushing yards in every game, surpassing 200 total yards in seven contests. Though less involved as a receiver in 2024, he posted a strong 43/569/5 receiving line the year prior.
Jeanty is a “Pinball Wizard” with the ball in his hands, displaying elite balance, vision, and burst as he bounces off contact and exploits tight running lanes. With near-4.4 speed and a complete three-down skill set, he profiles as a true workhorse at the next level and should easily lead all rookies in fantasy football points (both in standard and PPR formats).
