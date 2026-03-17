The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, worth up to $6.5 million. Last season, in 16 games, he caught 49 of 74 targets for 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It was a decent bounce-back year after his injury-plagued 2024.

His best season came in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Things have slowed down for him since parting ways with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.



Fantasy Impact



WR Hollywood Brown, Philadelphia Eagles



Brown's fantasy value very much hinges on what happens with AJ Brown in Philadelphia. As of now, he's still on the roster. With AJ still in Philly, Hollywood is little more than a fantasy afterthought as the WR3 in a low-volume passing attack.

However, if or when AJ does get traded, Hollywood would immediately step in as the WR2 and would then become an intriguing fantasy option for the Eagles. He could far exceed expectations if their rushing attack takes another step back in 2026, and they are forced to throw more than anticipated.



WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles



This is just another sign that Brown will be on the move at some point in the near future. A lot will depend on his landing spot, but we are optimistic that a move out of Philadelphia will increase his fantasy value based on what we've seen out of the Eagles offense the past two seasons. There are a ton of potential landing spots for Brown, but we would love to see him end up with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.



WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles



If AJ stays put, this signing means very little for Smith; however, if Hollywood is viewed as a replacement, that means Smith is in line for an increased role as the clear WR1 in Philadelphia for the first time in his career. That should be a huge boost for Smith, who could flourish as a top option, stepping out of AJ's shadow.



QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles



Like everything else in Philly, much of his fantasy value is linked to AJ. If Hollywood is simply added as the WR3, it's good for Hurts fantasy value. However, if AJ is about to be traded, Hollywood isn't anywhere close to being on the level of AJ.





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