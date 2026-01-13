Isaac TeSlaa, Malik Willis Highlight Shocking Early 2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers

The 2025 fantasy football season is over, but it's never too soon to start looking ahead to 2026. There are plenty of players who didn't quite break out this season, but did show us flashes of potential. Potential that they could recognize next season. These are some players who will be top sleeper options for the 2026 fantasy football season.

QB Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It's expected that Willis will leave Green Bay this offseason, and it sounds like there is a good chance that he lands a starting job somewhere after playing consistently well over the past few seasons as the backup for the Packers. A lot will depend on his landing spot and opportunity, but his rushing upside will undoubtedly intrigue fantasy owners. If he can manage to put it altogether in the right system, he could end up being fantasy gold and a draft-day steal.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

By the time we actually get to drafts, Charbonnet might not be a sleeper anymore, but for now, he is. That's because Kenneth Walker's contract will be up following this season, and it would be a surprise if they paid him what he can get on the open market, given that they have Charbonnet on the roster as well. This should propel him into being the clear lead back on a strong Seattle team.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another running back we are expecting to move on this season is Breece Hall. Even with Hall leaving New York, we expect Allen to fly under the radar for a number of reasons. The first two reasons have to do with the team itself. This is and will continue to be a terrible offense with a terrible coaching staff.

Isaiah Davis also played well this year, and we know Aaron Glenn prefers to utilize two running backs, which will scare fantasy owners off. Also, Allen was hurt for the majority of this season, and it's out of sight, out of mind for many. However, Allen is a talented back and could have a strong season as the lead back of the Jets.

WR Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

TeSlaa built up a ton of hype last offseason during training camp and the preseason. The issue for him was that there were too many mouths to feed in Detroit for a rookie to have a significant role. However, once Sam LaPorta went down with a season-ending injury, TeSlaa saw his role grow, and he looked good. There is no doubt he's going to be a dangerous weapon, especially in the red zone. We expect the coaching staff to figure out a way to make him a much bigger piece of the offense in 2026.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: