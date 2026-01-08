Fantasy Football Impact: Top-5 free agency landing spots for Kyle Pitts in 2026

Kyle Pitts is set to enter unrestricted free agency after having arguably the best season of his career, and will likely have plenty of suitors fighting to sign him.

While Pitts hasn't exactly lived up to the lofty expectations that came with being the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's still just 25 years old and has a ton of upside.

With free agency than two months away, let's take a look at the top-5 places where Pitts may land in 2026 -- along with the fantasy football implications.

2025 Fantasy Football Recap and 2026 Contract Prediction

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after a catch during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pitts finished 2025 with 88 receptions on 118 targets and turned his opportunities into 928 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Each of those numbers besides receiving yards was a career high for Pitts, and he was only 98 receiving yards shy of his career high from 2021.

After frustrating fantasy football owners for the first four seasons of his career, Pitts put up a huge fantasy season and finished as TE2 on the year (in PPR leagues). While some of his increased usage stemmed from Drake London missing time, Pitts' production was huge for fantasy owners who drafted him in the middle rounds of their drafts.

Pitts' career year also came at the right time as he's due to enter free agency, and should be able to cash in on his big 2025. The 25-year-old can go into free agency using Trey McBride's four-year, $76M contract as a benchmark. While he may not get quite what McBride got last year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Pitts receive a similar deal with the salary cap set to go up this offseason.

Potential Free Agency Destinations

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs against the Los Angeles Rams after a catch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

The Patriots are estimated to have the 10th-most cap space entering 2026, and could look to find Drake Maye a new weapon in Pitts. While they still have Hunter Henry under contract, the Patriots love to use two-tight end sets, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would find creative ways to use Pitts. If he does find his way to New England, Pitts would have a great chance to replicate his 2025 fantasy production.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a lot to figure out in 2026, as they are currently searching for a new general manager, head coach, and starting quarterback. With offensive weapons like Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane already in the fold, Pitts would have a great opportunity to put up big fantasy numbers in a potentially high-powered offense -- assuming the Dolphins can find a quarterback.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs may be in the market for a new tight end if Travis Kelce ends up retiring this offseason, and Pitts would be a great replacement for Kansas City. A lot of Pitts' fantasy football potential for 2026 would rest upon the return of Patrick Mahomes from his knee injury, but Pitts would be a fantasy stud in head coach Andy Reid's offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

With Dallas Goeddert also set to be a free agent after this season, Pitts' hometown Philadelphia Eagles are an interesting possibility for the star tight end. The Eagles could look to bring in Pitts as a young, higher-upside replacement for Goeddert, but his fantasy numbers would likely take a hit in Philadelphia's run-first attack as the third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Atlanta Falcons

The more boring-yet-logical destination for Pitts would be a reunion with the Falcons, and both sides have expressed interest in making that happen. Similar to the Dolphins, the Falcons are also trying to fill openings at general manager, head coach, and quarterback, so there would be a lot of uncertainty around Pitts' 2026 fantasy production if he ends up back in Atlanta.

2026 Destination Prediction

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after a catch against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While all of the options above are interesting landing spots for Pitts (and there could be a mystery team that emerges), the Miami Dolphins make a lot of sense as they look to make a splash under a new regime. If the Dolphins manage to figure out their quarterback for 2026 (which is a big if), Pitts would be set up for a big fantasy football season in Miami.