Elite Fantasy Football Handcuff RB: Kareem Hunt 2025 Projections And Ranking
Kareem Hunt is back where it all began—with the Kansas City Chiefs—and fantasy football managers are wondering if he’s worth a late-round pick in 2025 drafts. While his days as a bell-cow back are likely behind him, Hunt remains a savvy veteran who could vulture touchdowns and offer handcuff upside if anything happens to starter Isiah Pacheco. Let’s dive into Hunt’s projected role in the Chiefs’ offense and whether he deserves a spot on your fantasy roster this season.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
After a great start to his career with the Chiefs in 2017 and 2018 over 27 games (453/2,151/15 with 79 catches for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns – 19.53 FPPG in PPR formats), Hunt turned his practice squad signing with Kansas City into a productive 16 games (1,034 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 26 catches on 254 touches). On the downside, he gained only 3.7 yards per carry, with only two of his touches gaining 20 yards or more.
Hunt finished 31st in fantasy points (155.40), with only one game (22/78/2 with two catches for five yards) with over 20.00 fantasy points. He scored between 14.00 and 19.00 fantasy points in five contests (18.70, 18.70, 17.00, 15.90, and 14.00).
Kareem Hunt 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Chiefs should give Hunt rotational RB2 snaps this year until another running back knocks him off his backup opportunity. He’ll get in the way at the goal line with some chances to catch the ball. The fantasy market should treat him as a handcuff back, but I would prefer to buy him after round 12 if I draft Isiah Pacheco.
Kareem Hunt is currently our 55th-ranked player in our 2025 Fantasy Football RB Rankings.