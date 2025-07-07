2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley Lead RBs
The 2025 fantasy football season is shaping up to be a thrilling ride for running back enthusiasts—and the positional rankings are packed with firepower, flash, and a few surprises. Whether you're in PPR, Half-PPR, or Standard formats, there’s no denying that Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley sit firmly atop the RB mountain. But depending on your scoring system, the order of this elite trio shifts, with Barkley reclaiming his crown in Standard leagues after a monster 2024 campaign, while Gibbs edges the field as last year’s PPR king.
Sliding into the top five with a full head of steam is none other than Ashton Jeanty—the former Boise State wrecking ball who now finds himself powering the Las Vegas Raiders and making a strong case for 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Christian McCaffrey may not hold his usual top-three spot, but don’t sleep on the veteran—if he can stay healthy, he could be the best value pick of the year. Meanwhile, speedster De’Von Achane and the ageless bulldozer Derrick Henry remain game-changers in the right matchup.
Beyond the household names, there’s a fresh wave of breakout rookies waiting to shake up your draft boards. Keep your eyes on mid-round gems like Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, RJ Harvey, TreyVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, and Cam Skattebo—any one of them could emerge as this year’s fantasy darling.
Bookmark this page—Fantasy on SI’s running back rankings will update in real time all offseason long, reacting to injuries, training camp buzz, and depth chart shakeups. So without further ado, let’s dive into the top running backs for the 2025 fantasy football season.
2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard)
