For most of us, our fantasy football trade deadline should be coming up very soon. This is going to be one of your last chances to buy or sell anybody. Here, we are going to focus on maximizing the value of some of your players while their value is peaking. These are the top fantasy football sell-high trade candidates heading into Week 11.

Sell-High Candidates

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has fallen off a fantasy cliff for years now and has significantly slowed down after a hot start to this season as well. However, he had a monster game in Week 10, throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He has also thrown 10 touchdowns in his past three games.

However, after Week 10, he doesn't have any particularly good matchups, and we have consistently seen him struggle for fantasy purposes late in the season for years now. He's a huge name on a hot streak at a position dealing with a lot of big injuries. If you can trade him for a haul, you should.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Woody Marks is dealing with a concussion and is set to miss Thursday Night Football. That means that Montgomery is going to return to a clear lead-back role.

If you aren't starting him tonight and can move him before the game, make the move. However, you can hope he finds the end zone tonight, and it drives up his value, because that will be the last strong game of the year for him if he does. Before getting injured, he was already losing touches to Marks, and he hadn't topped 35 yards or scored a touchdown in the four games he played since Week 1.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

This is a risky sell-high option, but you might be able to get a lot for the rookie. While he has been great, he will once again be relegated to a pass-catching backup once Kenneth Walker returns to action. Granted, this could backfire in a major way if Walker re-aggravates that injury, but we aren't going to rely on a player getting injured this late in the season.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is coming off a monster game, but that has rarely been the case this season. He has only had two big games all season.

This season, he has caught 50 of 80 targets for 678 yards and five touchdowns. In his two big games, he caught 20 of 31 targets for 275 yards and four touchdowns. We know the upside is there, but he has been very inconsistent, while CeeDee Lamb has stepped back up as the clear WR1 in Dallas.

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