We are now getting deep into the season, and some rookies don't even feel like rookies anymore. They are beginning to establish themselves as legitimate NFL stars.

Their futures, at least for this season, are beginning to become much clearer. For some, that is great news, and for others, not so much; however, we are going to keep it positive for this one and only focus on rookies whose stock is up because there are a lot of them. This is our fantasy football stock watch for Week 11.

Stock Up

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Johnson had already been playing well for a few weeks, but he got a chance to start in Week 10 with Kenneth Walker III dealing with a groin injury, and he absolutely exploded. Not only did he carry the ball 22 times for 101 yards, but he also caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

It looks like Walker is trending toward missing at least one more game, which means Johnson will be right back in starting lineups. Both his short-term and dynasty stock took a huge leap in the past week.

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

In what was a bit of a surprise, McGowan continued to split carries with Jonathan Taylor last week, even with the NFL Trade Deadline having passed. He was more efficient than Taylor and scored the team's lone rushing touchdown at the goal line.

Not only has McGowan emerged as a viable flex option for the remainder of this season, but with rumors still swirling that Taylor could be traded this offseason, his dynasty future could be bright as well. He is an asset you should try to acquire in dynasty leagues now, if still possible.

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

In just his second career NFL game on Sunday, Tyson established himself as a huge piece of the Saints' passing attack. While he only posted 80 yards, he caught 11 of 13 targets.

This makes him a valuable piece for the remainder of the season. As long as he can avoid injury, he should be a solid fantasy option for the remainder of this season and could be a fantasy superstar for years to come.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Douglas is emerging as a strong option in Miami. There were concerns about Kyle McCord taking over for Malik Willis, but there wasn't any sort of significant drop-off between the two.

With fellow rookie Chris Bell out, Douglas stepped up and continued to make impressive catches. After topping 70 yards in three of his last four games, he is now under serious consideration to be a weekly flex.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News