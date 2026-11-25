Emmett Johnson Set for Another Elite Fantasy Outing on Thanksgiving

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out running back Kenneth Walker for Thursday night's Thanksgiving showdown against the Buffalo Bills due to a groin injury, paving the way for another monster fantasy football performance from rookie running back Emmett Johnson.

Chiefs officially ruled out RB Kenneth Walker for the Thursday night matchup versus the Bills due to his groin injury. Rookie RB Emmett Johnson will start in place of Walker for the third straight game. pic.twitter.com/g7mtfNUH0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

For fantasy managers who scooped Johnson off the waiver wire two weeks ago, the fifth-round rookie has quickly transformed from a speculative handcuff into a legitimate league-winning centerpiece.

A League-Winning Waiver Wire Breakout

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Walker went down, Johnson saw sporadic usage behind Walker. Since stepping into the lead role in Week 10, however, the rookie has dominated backfield touches and delivered elite, top-tier fantasy production:

Over his two starts, Johnson is averaging 27.5 touches and 157 scrimmage yards per game. That kind of bell-cow volume (especially paired with 10 receptions on 11 targets in one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses) gives him a rock-solid floor and an RB1 overall ceiling every time he takes the field.

Thursday night’s clash in Buffalo carries a massive primetime spotlight between two AFC powerhouses, and the defensive matchup sets up nicely for Johnson to keep rolling. While the Bills boast one of the best records in football, their run defense has been exploitable in fantasy, surrendering the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. In a high-total game environment where both offenses should move the ball, Johnson’s dual-threat ability as both a between-the-tackles grinder and a safety valve for Patrick Mahomes makes him a must-start RB1 across all formats.

Kenneth Walker III's Fantasy Outlook

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond Thanksgiving, fantasy managers rostering Kenneth Walker III have reason to be optimistic about his rest-of-season outlook and availability for the fantasy playoffs (while having to be a bit more realistic in the short-term).

After playing in Buffalo on Thursday night in Week 12, Kansas City has another short turnaround, traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 13. Following that Week 13 contest, the Chiefs get a mini-bye with 10 days of rest before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Given that groin injuries notoriously linger for running backs, Kansas City’s coaching staff may decide to hold Walker out through the back-to-back Thursday games so he can take advantage of the 10-day break and return at full strength in Week 14 for the stretch run into the NFL playoffs. If that happens, Walker's fantasy managers would get him back for the fantasy football playoffs.

Fantasy Ripple Effects: A Boost for Mahomes and Kelce?

An intriguing subplot to Kansas City’s offensive surge over the last two weeks (scoring 35 points against Atlanta and 34 against Arizona) is how well Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have played with Johnson in the starting lineup:

Over the last two weeks, Mahomes has thrown for 672 yards and 8 touchdowns with zero interceptions (348 yards and 5 TDs in Week 10; 324 yards and 3 TDs in Week 11). And while Kelce had a quiet Week 10 (2 catches, 30 yards), he erupted in Week 11 against Arizona for 6 catches, 74 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Of course, a two-game sample size against the Falcons and Cardinals falls firmly into "correlation doesn't equal causation" territory. Still, it is a trend worth monitoring. Johnson's explosive receiving ability out of the backfield (14.4 yards per reception on the season) forces linebackers and safeties to account for him in space, which can help open up intermediate throwing lanes over the middle for Kelce and create cleaner red-zone looks for Mahomes against Buffalo's defense on Thursday night. Both deserve a bit of a fantasy football value bump for Week 12 with the news that Emmett Johnson is starting.