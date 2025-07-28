Fantasy Depth Charts That Don’t Match Reality In 2025: Keaton Mitchell, Adam Thielen, More
When you look at a team's fantasy depth chart at this time of year, it can greatly impact who you draft as well as the overall ADP of certain players. A lot can change between now and when these players actually take the field and start scoring fantasy points. These are some situations that fantasy depth charts may be wrong on.
Baltimore Ravens RB2: Keaton Mitchell Vs. Justice Hill
Justice Hill is generally listed as the Baltimore Ravens' RB2. ADP also reflects this with Hill being drafted as the RB59. However, it's Keaton Mitchell who should be drafted as the second running back out of Baltimore. Not only will he be the primary backup should Derrick Henry suffer an injury, he will also be the back that carves out a role as a change-of-pace back this season.
Hill has been a solid third-down back during his time with the Ravens, but Mitchell is a special talent. Currently, he is being drafted as the RB77. That is an incredible value that you should be taking advantage of. As a rookie in 2023, before injuring his knee, he was averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Entering 2025, he is expected to be fully healthy. No one should expect him to rush for over eight yards per carry again, but he is a dynamic rusher who has a chance to be a league winner. Hill doesn't possess that upside.
Baltimore Ravens WR2: Rashod Bateman Vs. DeAndre Hopkins
Sticking with the Ravens, if you look at their fantasy depth chart, Rashod Bateman is listed as the WR2 ahead of DeAndre Hopkins. Bateman is also being drafted as the WR63, while Hopkins is being drafted as the WR70. This isn't to say that Bateman can't be the WR2 or that he's not better than Hopkins at this point in their careers. Nevertheless, Hopkins shouldn't be overlooked as the potential second wide receiver in Baltimore. He brings a big body that can move the chains, which they lack at the position. While Bateman will likely have more big plays and yards, Hopkins could see more targets, receptions, and touchdowns.
Buffalo Bills WR2: Keon Coleman Vs. Joshua Palmer
Keon Coleman is listed as the Buffalo Bills' WR2 ahead of Joshua Palmer. There are a lot of people around Buffalo who believe that Palmer could be one of the Bills' top weapons this season. While Coleman could emerge as one of the top options in Buffalo, most of his value is currently coming from draft stock and not actual production. Coleman is being drafted as the WR51 and Palmer as the WR71. There is a great chance that Palmer ends up being the WR2 in Buffalo and could end up leading the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers WR2: Adam Thielen Vs. Xavier Legette
Adam Thielen is currently listed as the WR2 for the Carolina Panthers and is being drafted as such ahead of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. This makes zero sense. Thielen is done. The guy is washed. There is no reason you should be drafting a 35-year-old receiver over two talented young receivers. Draft a player with upside and not a guy who might turn the clock back and give you two good games at some point this season.
Kansas City Chiefs RB2: Kareem Hunt Vs. Elijah Mitchell
Kareem Hunt is listed as the Kansas City Chiefs RB2 and is widely being drafted as such. However, we are hearing that Elijah Mitchell has a real shot at emerging as the RB2 out of training camp. Mitchell has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career. Injuries have held him back, but he has been a more efficient running back than Hunt over the past three seasons. It's unclear who will emerge as the true backup to Isiah Pacheco this season, but this is a backfield to watch carefully because it's not a given that Hunt wins the job.