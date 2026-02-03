Fantasy Football 2025 All-Bust Team: Lamar Jackson and Co. Failed Us Miserably

With the Super Bowl less than one week away, this is now a great time to reminisce on the 2025 season. In the realm of Fantasy Football, many people found happiness while others found disappointment. Not everyone will always be appeased, and some players "busted" to be sure of that. This is our starting All-Bust Fantasy Football team in the 2025 season. I am sorry if you owned these players...

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Jackson was drafted as the No. 2 quarterback in most Fantasy Football leagues. He went on to finish as the No. 20-ranked quarterback, depending on your scoring format. Either way, he was highly disappointing in a failed year that resulted in the firing of John Harbaugh. We will give Jackson some slack for missing four games, but still, it was horrid.

Running Back No. 1: Saquon Barkley

In Sean Mannion’s 3rd season as a coach, he will be the OC for Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith and Jalen Hurts https://t.co/ZEWfuYOC6f — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 29, 2026

Barkley did not all-out bust, but he did bust. He was the clear-cut RB1 in Fantasy Football entering 2025. However, he failed to finish in the top 10 at his own position. Finishing No. 14, Barkley did not fully disappoint, but at his preseason cost, he lost almost everyone's season. Luckily, Barkley should have high hopes in 2026 with a new offensive play-caller.

Running Back No. 2: Chuba Hubbard

Low-tiered this is, but Hubbard did fail us quite miserably. Just one month into the NFL season, Hubbard lost his job to Rico Dowdle. Once that happened, Dowdle never looked back, and Hubbard gained a fraction of his original projected output. When all was said and done, the Panthers made the playoffs, but Hubbard finished as the No. 37 running back in fantasy football — mostly unusable. With Dowdle headed to free agency, Hubbard should luckily retain his job next season.

Wide Receiver No. 1: Justin Jefferson

This was always going to be a risky selection with J.J McCarthy as his quarterback. Between that and injuries, it panned out much worse than we could have anticipated. Jefferson finished the season as the No. 21 wide receiver, different from the preseason ADP that had him as the No. 2 wide receiver. Surely, Jefferson should do better in 2026, but the risk may remain with McCarthy behind center.

Wide Receiver No. 2: Brian Thomas Jr.

Following an unbelievable top-5 rookie season, Thomas Jr. fell off a cliff this season. At the end of it all, Jakobi Meyers became the clear WR1, and Parker Washington had been infringing on Thomas Jr. for WR2 designation. Thomas Jr. was drafted as the WR8 on average, and he finished as the WR44.

Tight End: Mark Andrews

There is no surprise here that another Ravens player is in the all-bust lineup of the year. Jackson struggled, and so did Andrews. At times, he did see success. However, it was not enough. The TE7 in ADP would finish the 2025 season as the TE21. Wild enough — Andrews signed a contract extension during the season. I would imagine that Jesse Minter's coaching staff can turn this around.

Defense/Special Teams: Ravens

The Ravens coaching lineup is set.



HC: Jesse Minter

OC: Declan Doyle

DC: Anthony Weaver



What an absolute powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/UzH2atUKoo — Ravens Nation 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@RavenNationLIVE) February 2, 2026

A season filled with failure came to be seen with 20/20 vision on the defensive side of the ball. The Ravens were the DST3 in ADP, and they ended as the DST20. At many times this season, they were a bottom-5 coverage unit. Again, Minter should turn this thing around in 2026.

Kicker: Jake Elliott

A Super Bowl champion, Elliott had been drafted as a top-10 kicker in 2025. Granted, kickers are not considered high-value pieces, and you likely streamed elsewhere with little penalty. Nonetheless, he failed the Eagles with 74% accuracy.

