Saquon Barkley Surprises Many in this Early 2026 Non-PPR Fantasy Football Mock Draft

As the NFL season truly comes to an end, we do still reminisce on the year and we wish for September to come sooner, rather than later. We found many stars in the likes of Puka Nacua and Christian McCaffrey. We found some failures in Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson. No year is the same as the last and I am sure these opinions may prove very wrong. Nonetheless, we will mock draft a 12-team Non-PPR to show shape to how it may playout seven months from now.

1.1 — Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson is a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year. #Falcons

If any player becomes a clear-cut 1.1, it will be Robinson. He finished 2025 as the RB3 in Non-PPR formats and he has now upgraded his coaching staff. Say what you want about Kevin Stefanski, but I think he is a great offensive mind.

1.2 — Ja'Marr Chase

Somewhat bold this may be, but I like it. When Joe Burrow got back into action this year, they connected like old times. They are a dynamic duo with years of chemistry. I see little reason that their 2024 connection cannot return.

1.3 — Jahmyr Gibbs

If you wanted Gibbs at the 1.1, I would not hate. Drew Petzing should be a huge upgrade to the 2025 failures of John Morton. Even then, Gibbs finished as the Non-PPR RB4.

1.4 — Puka Nacua

Nacua finished 2025 as the 8th best player in Non-PPR. This included Nacua missing one game. In 2026, I believe that Davante Adams will clearly dip from his (14) Touchdowns. On the opposite side, Nacua should maintain his near-2,000 yards, and go upwards in Touchdowns.

1.5 — Saquon Barkley

Most rushing attempts without a fumble this season:



😤 Saquon Barkley - 306

Why not make a splash? Let's not forget what Barkley did in 2024. Contrary to some opinions, that skillset is still fully intact. The Eagles fired Kevin Patullo and whoever they bring in will be a huge upgrade. Barkley can surely be the #1 player in 2026.

1.6 — Amon-Ra St. Brown

I love the Red Zone. It is what fuels the ultimate upside of an NFL player. St. Brown owns the Red Zone. He had (11) Touchdowns with bad coaching. With good coaching, St. Brown should be the favorite to lead Wide Receivers in Touchdowns next year.

1.7 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba

We give credit where credit is due. Smith-Njigba lead the NFL in Target Share at 36%. I may be a tad nervous if he loses Klint Kubiak. Until then, he remains highly coveted. Smith-Njigba was the WR2 in Non-PPR, and the 9th player overall.

1.8 — Christian McCaffrey

Even though McCaffrey was healthy in 2025, he does still remain a huge risk on the brink of 30 years of age. McCaffrey will likely see load management. Nonetheless, his volume will still be very high. That is worth this pick.

1.9 — Jonathan Taylor

There is a solid shot that Taylor leads the NFL in Rushing Attempts next year. With Daniel Jones back, we hope that the Colts offense can return to elite status. That will benefit Taylor. Buy the volume.

1.10 — CeeDee Lamb

We do not know what 2026 holds for George Pickens. We would logically expect that the Cowboys pay the man to stay. He will want to stay, and they will want him to stay. One way or another, Lamb will still trend highly. This may remain the #1 passing offense in the NFL. Lamb is a Top-5 purely talented Wide Receiver, and some would say he is the best.

1.11 — James Cook

What I saw from Cook in 2025 made me consider him a Top-3 Running Back in talent alone. He must get more Touchdowns to reach ultimate upside. Nonetheless, he did score (12) times, marking him as the RB5 in Fantasy Football. I see the only way being up, not down.

1.12 — Rashee Rice

I will not be fooled. Pat Mahomes expects to return for the seasons start. When he does, he is still elite. His high-volume piece in support is Rice. When he returned from suspension, Rice was elite. In Points per Game, he was the 19th best player in Fantasy Football. Some of that sample size was without Mahomes, and in a lost end of the season.

