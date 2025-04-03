Fantasy Football: Avoid Isiah Pacheco in 2025 Drafts
Isiah Pacheco was arguably the biggest riser in fantasy football redraft leagues last summer, sneaking into the back-end of the first round in many high stakes leagues at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC).
However, fantasy managers who invested valuable draft capital on the two-time Super Bowl Champion did not receive solid ROI due to a fractured fibula that limited him to only seven games.
In 2025, fantasy managers need to be cognizant that despite scoring 15 total touchdowns in just 38 career regular season games, paying up for the former Rutgers standout may not be a wise move.
RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy managers will always be drawn to drafting skill-position players with high-volume roles in the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. However, entering his fourth NFL season, Pacheco may not see the opportunities to defend his current top-15 RB ADP.
Following two solid seasons to start his career, Pacheco tallied just 310 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground, while adding modest production in the passing game with 12 receptions for 79 yards in 2024. After finishing as the overall RB14 in 2023 on the strength of 1,179 total yards and nine touchdowns, the 5' 10", 216-lb. back dropped to RB64, averaging just 8.1 PPR fantasy points per game due to limited game action.
After returning in Week 13, Pacheco failed to top 55 rushing yards or find the end zone in five regular season games down the stretch. His struggles continued in the playoffs, totaling just 42 total yards in playoff games against Houston and Buffalo. In Kansas City’s 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Pacheco finished with just 7 rushing yards.
ISIAH PACHECO 2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Pacheco’s 2025 outlook not only involves concerns about his ability to remain healthy, but he will also face stiff competition for heavy volume in the Kansas City backfield from Kareem Hunt, as well as newly signed Elijah Mitchell.
Hunt outperformed Pacheco late in 2024 as well as in the playoffs, so we know the coaching staff will have trust in the veteran.
One of the biggest edges fantasy managers can count on is drafting motivated players in a contract year. Pacheco, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, checks that box. However, with the expectation that his volume will pale in comparison to other running backs with a top-15 ADP, it is hard to justify spending early-round draft compensation. In dynasty leagues, managers should consider selling high if they can find a team willing to pay up for a rebound season.
Due to missing games over the past two seasons, combined with expected competition for lead back duties, Pacheco could struggle to return reliable, weekly RB2 production in 2025.
