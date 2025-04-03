Fantasy Football: Avoid Isiah Pacheco in 2025 Drafts

.@isiah_pachecoRB's rookie season:

- Drafted in the 7th round with the 251st overall pick

- Scored his first career TD in Week 1

- Led the @Chiefs in rushing with 1,027 yards in the regular season & postseason

- Started and scored a TD in Super Bowl LVII

- Got a ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/sO3LGoob2K