Dynasty Fantasy Football: Chase Brown Headlines Undervalued Running Backs
With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, evaluating which running backs are being undervalued in early ADP rankings can result in fantasy football success.
Following the free agency frenzy, the action is heating up in Dynasty Leagues over at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC). Now is the time to get in on the action!
Here are three running backs outside the overall top 30 in ADP rankings, who project as 2025 value targets.
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Brown emerged as a breakout back last season, finishing as the overall RB10 in PPR formats. After veteran Zack Moss was placed on the IR with a season-ending neck injury, Brown was tremendous in the lead role, ranking as the overall RB6 from Week 8 to Week 18, averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game.
In just his second season in the NFL, the former Illinois standout showcased his ability both on the ground and in the air. The dual-threat talent rushed for 990 yards and 7 touchdowns, while adding 54 receptions for 360 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns.
In an offense that features Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, Brown’s upside in 2025 is soaring as opposing defenses will not be able to stack the box due to the potent passing attack the Bengals possess.
With a similar skill set to elite fantasy options Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs, Cincinnati’s featured back offers tremendous upside in both Dynasty and Redraft leagues due to his current RB2 price tag. In my early rankings, Brown is an elite mid-round 2025 target who could easily return RB1 production.
RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Prior to the NFL Draft, Warren currently sits atop the Steelers’ depth chart following the departure of Najee Harris to the Chargers in free agency.
In 2024, Warren finished as the overall RB39, averaging 8.3 PPR points per contest. However, a deeper dive reveals that despite sharing touches with Harris, the third-year pro was the overall RB23 from Week 11 to Week 18, proving that he could supply double-digit fantasy points per game if given the volume.
With a current ADP of RB28, the dual-threat back projects as a reliable RB2 / Flex option with added volume. Fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on the Steelers draft later this month, as adding a top running back prospect could once again limit Warren’s upside. Despite Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense, a shared backfield would result in a drop from the mid-rounds (Rounds 6-7) to the later rounds of drafts (Rounds 10+) this summer.
RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After finishing as the overall RB13 in his rookie season, Irving served as a league winner for many fantasy managers who invested only late-round draft capital. The former Oregon standout rushed for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 392 receiving yards, which resulted in 14.4 PPR fantasy points per game.
Despite a sizable split in carries with Rachaad White (207 to 144) in Tampa Bay’s backfield, Irving still delivered when it mattered most down the stretch of the fantasy season. A deeper dive reveals that Irving showed no signs of slowing down later in the year, finishing as the overall RB6, averaging an impressive 18.3 fantasy points from Week 12 to Week 18.
According to Caleb Skinner of OnSI Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers may look to trade White prior to the season. If White is moved, Irving would instantly become a top-5 running back in fantasy football, despite the presence of Sean Tucker further down the depth chart. Irving’s dual-threat talents result in supreme value in dynasty leagues as well as solid target in redraft leagues thanks to his current ADP of RB10.
More Fantasy Football News:
Ashton Jeanty Headlines 2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
Travis Hunter NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook