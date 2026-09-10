Fantasy Football Bench Options To Start In Week 1: Pivot To Chig Okonkwo For Brock Bowers Or George Kittle

Every week, fantasy owners look at outstanding players on their bench and lament over potentially putting them in their starting lineup. These are the players you should pull the trigger on in Week 1 and get into your lineups.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

The case here is simple and can be summed up in one word: upside. If you need a quarterback who you can plug into your lineup this week, no one is going to give you anywhere close to the upside of Willis.

This is a great week to roll the dice on him in a matchup with the always subpar Las Vegas Raiders. His elite dual-threat skill set makes him an intriguing yet risky option since he has a very small sample size as a successful passer. I considered starting him over Drake Maye this week, and now I wish I had.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

We are on record saying that we don't buy into the Allgeier being listed as the RB1 on the Cardinals' depth chart nonsense. We all know that this is going to be Jeremiyah Love's backfield. With that being said, Allegeier could lead this backfield or at least see significant work in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's not rare for coaches to make rookies earn their opportunities for a few weeks, and Love is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain. Allegeier is already viewed as a great goal-line option, so the upside was already baked in. He is a decent flex option this week in deeper leagues.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell is a player who we can't stop talking about. We graded him out as a first-round prospect and are projecting him to be the WR1 in Miami. With news that he is not expected to have any limitations in Week 1 and will be a starter, we aren't afraid to play him right from the jump.

By the end of this season, he could potentially be viewed as the most valuable rookie wide receiver asset in this class. Get ahead of the curve.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

While everyone is scrambling to find replacements for Brock Bowers and George Kittle, and looking at band-aids like Michael Mayer and, God forbid, Jake Tonges. There is a potential breakout candidate most likely just sitting on your waiver wire.

Even in a tough matchup, Okonkwo is a strong desperation start this week with massive upside, and he could also have long-term value if you scoop him up. This week specifically, we view him as a fringe TE1, potentially on the outside looking in. However, that's probably the direction you're going to have to go if you are still looking for a tight end at this point in the week.

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