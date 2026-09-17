Fantasy Football Bench Players To Start In Week 2: Get Dalton Schultz In Your Lineup With Nico Collins Injured

Every week of the fantasy football season, we have to make tough decisions when it comes to setting our lineups. There are always those players just sitting on our bench who we know are going to have a big game and want to get into our lineup, but for one reason or the other don't pull the trigger. These are the bench players who you should consider starting in Week 2.

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The only reason Love isn't higher in the rankings this week is that the Packers played against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 1, and the New York Jets played against the Tennessee Titans offense. Don't be fooled by that for one second.

Even in one of the toughest matchups in the league, Love threw for 387 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Packers are going to torch the Jets in Green Bay, and with a shaky rushing attack and Josh Jacobs sidelined, they are going to be forced to do it through the air for the majority of the game.

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

There is a chance that there is more to Christian McCaffrey being limited last week than cramps, and more to him not practicing the final weeks of training camp than just keeping him fresh. It feels like the 49ers are lying to us about CMC, as they so often have in the past.

In Week 1, Black saw 14 carries and a target against the Los Angeles Rams. This week, he'll face off in a much better matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which will in all likelihood be a blowout.

It would make sense for the Niners to feed Black in the second half, rather than run a 30-year-old CMC into the ground in a game they had locked up before they even stepped in the building. If what Ashton Jeanty did to the Dolphins in Week 1 is a sign of things to come, then the 49ers' running backs will dominate this game.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags have a tough matchup this week against the Denver Broncos' pass defense, and we are willing to bet that Denver will look to lock up Parker Washington with Patrick Surtain II. That will leave Meyers likely getting the WR2 treatment.

Jacksonville is going to move the ball, and Meyers is who they are going to use to move it, along with Brenton Strange. On Monday Night Football, we saw Xavier Worthy get six targets to Rashee Rice's two. This is how you go after this defense, and Meyers should be a great PPR option.

TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Nico Collins is dealing with an injured hamstring and is in danger of missing Week 2. We do not expect him to be out there against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 1, Schultz saw eight targets despite Collins soaking up 10 of his own. Without Collins, the Texans would be down to just Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, and Jaylin Noel. Schultz could legitimately lead the team in targets by a wide margin on Sunday if Collins is indeed unable to go.



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