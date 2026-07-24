Fantasy Football Bold Predictions For Jaxson Dart And 3 Other NFC East Stars

The NFC East is slated to be one of the most competitive divisions in the entire NFL during the 2026 campaign, with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders each making moves to improve during the offseason. The division will sustain its status as one of the most talented groups, featuring no shortage of fantasy football contributors for players to choose from.

Each of the respective teams making up the NFC East features plenty of storylines as training camp rapidly approaches for teams throughout the league, forcing fantasy players to monitor offseason trends heading into drafts. Here’s one bold prediction for each team that could help fantasy owners decipher draft boards entering the new season:

Dallas Cowboys

Jun 16, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold Prediction: Dak Prescott Breaks Career Trend With Consecutive 4,000-Yard Campaigns

Throughout his career, Dak Prescott has followed 4,400-yard, 30-touchdown campaigns with dips in production during the following seasons. The biggest reason for such dips has been Prescott’s nagging injury concerns, which have plagued him during down years. The four-time Pro Bowler suited up in all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, and should maintain his stellar availability this season. The Cowboys retained each member of a stellar offensive line, and franchise tagged star wideout George Pickens, surrounding their star quarterback with immense talent once again in 2026. I’d expect another top-five finish from Prescott in fantasy on the back of a consecutive 4,000-yard, 30-touchdown campaign.

New York Giants

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold Prediction: Jaxson Dart Finishes Season Ranked Among Top-7 Fantasy QBs

Jaxson Dart dealt with his share of injuries during an otherwise encouraging rookie season for the New York Giants, following an explosive start to his career that produced notable fantasy output. Dart posted a 23.3-point average through his first seven starts before a two-game absence in Weeks 11 and 12, and closed the season with three 20-point outings over his last six games. Despite suiting up in just 14 games, he closed the season ranked as QB14 in fantasy, and projects to take a significant leap in 2026. Considering Dart’s rushing upside and the weapons surrounding him, a top-seven finish at the position won’t be out of the question with a full season under his belt.

Philadelphia Eagles

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold Prediction: Makai Lemon Leads Eagles In Receiving Yards As A Rookie

The Philadelphia Eagles endured significant change among their offense during the offseason, moving on from All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown, while ultimately pairing DeVonta Smith with the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in college football, Makai Lemon. Though Smith will take over Brown’s target share as the offense’s WR1 coming into the season, he’ll face more attention than he has at any other point of his career. Lemon will almost certainly command 100-plus targets as one of Jalen Hurts’ top targets in a passing game that projects to bounce back under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. If Lemon can average around 13.0 yards per catch with such volume, he could lead his new team in receiving in year one.

Washington Commanders

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson wideout Antonio Williams (WO45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold Prediction: Antonio Williams Steps Up As WR2 With 750 Yards In Year 1

The Washington Commanders have been looking for a quality wideout to pair with Terry McLaurin over the last several years, and considering his recent activity online, it doesn’t look like Brandon Aiyuk will fill such a need. Instead, Commanders rookie could solidify his case as WR2 in training camp and boasts the skillset necessary to both fill and excel in the team’s gadget role following the loss of Deebo Samuel. If he can rake in anything close to Samuel’s 99 targets a season ago, fantasy managers can expect efficient production from the rookie speedster. Managers may overlook Williams come draft time, but he could be slated to break out once he cements his role during his first season.

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