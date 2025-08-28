Keon Coleman, Calvin Austin III And 3 More Fantasy Breakout Candidates
The NFL’s regular season kicks off in just one week, as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. In the world of fantasy football, it’s a time for GMs to do their homework as draft season opens.
It’s always nice to find quality depth for a fantasy lineup down the stretch of the draft, but which players are most likely to leave their mark? Here are five breakout candidates for the 2025 season, who could emerge as some of the top players in fantasy.
Top 5 Fantasy Football Breakouts
Tre Tucker, WR - Raiders
The new-look Las Vegas Raiders are poised to make a playoff push this season. Las Vegas brought in Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Amari Cooper offensively, and the unit projects to be significantly improved from 2024. Among an impressive group of contributors is third-year receiver Tre Tucker.
Tucker has improved in each of his first two seasons in the NFL and is ready to take a significant leap with quality quarterback play in a well-coached offense, something he’s missed over the last two years.
Calvin Austin III, WR - Steelers
With our second pick, fellow third-year wideout Calvin Austin III shares similarities to Tucker’s situation in Las Vegas. The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in the likes of Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf over the summer, bolstering their offense after a notable collapse in 2024. Austin, who posted 548 yards and four touchdowns a season ago, will be Pittsburgh’s No. 2 wideout behind Metcalf and is slated to see consistent looks with upside as a deep-threat.
After two seasons of lackluster quarterback play, Austin is slated to post the best season of his career with Pittsburgh’s upgrade at quarterback.
Javonte Williams, RB - Cowboys
After a solid rookie campaign in 2021, Javonte Williams has struggled to find his footing, due in large part to a culture change during his time with the Denver Broncos. Entering his fifth NFL season, Williams is slated to step into the lead role in the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield. Williams is running behind one of the best offensive line units of his career, for a team that’s expressed full confidence in the North Carolina product.
After back-to-back inefficient campaigns, Williams projects to take a significant step forward in fantasy production this season.
Keon Coleman, WR - Bills
The Buffalo Bills are out for their revenge tour, coming off a second consecutive postseason exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. After many predicted Buffalo would struggle given a lack of high-end talent at receiver, Josh Allen proved doubters wrong during his first MVP campaign. Entering 2025, the Bills have a fantasy gem waiting in the wings. Keon Coleman is coming off a solid rookie campaign that saw him post over 500 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games.
Coleman is Buffalo’s best deep-ball threat and offers one of the best catch radiuses in the AFC. As he continues to master the Bills offense and build rapport with Allen, many predict Coleman to take a massive leap in 2025.
Trey Benson, RB - Cardinals
Trey Benson is slated to enter his second season in the NFL, coming off an underwhelming rookie season. The Arizona Cardinals’ offense featured veteran back James Conner on over 60% of snaps in 2024, but that trend is likely to change this season. Conner has missed time in each of his last two seasons and is entering his ninth season on the wrong side of 30.
Benson offers an explosive dynamic to Arizona’s offense, with upside as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He’s also a handcuff for a veteran back with extensive injury history playing behind a quality offensive line.