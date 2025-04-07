Fantasy Football: Three Breakout Quarterbacks Heading Into 2025 Drafts
As the 2025 fantasy football season approaches, a new wave of young quarterbacks are poised to shake up the landscape with breakout potential. These three second-year signal-callers enter the year with upgraded supporting casts, valuable experience under center, and the ideal combination of talent and opportunity to emerge as high-impact options for savvy fantasy managers. Let’s dive in!
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
The 2024 season proved to be a transitional year for the Chicago Bears, marked by a convergence of new personnel, schematic changes, and growing pains that inevitably delayed offensive cohesion. Despite lofty expectations from fantasy managers, it was unrealistic to expect immediate chemistry or high-end production from a unit undergoing foundational shifts.
Caleb Williams, once the crown jewel of his draft class, was somewhat overshadowed by the meteoric rises of Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. However, with another offseason of preparation and a second training camp to deepen his rapport with playmakers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, Williams is well-positioned to spearhead a revitalized aerial attack in the Windy City.
Although not yet cemented as a fantasy QB1, Williams enters 2025 with tantalizing upside. The arrival of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson—renowned for architecting Jared Goff’s career resurgence in Detroit—offers a promising framework for Williams to accelerate his development. Despite enduring a grueling rookie campaign that saw him sacked an astonishing 68 times (third-most in NFL history), he still managed to accumulate 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, along with nearly 500 rushing yards.
With a fortified offensive line and a talented supporting cast that includes Moore, Odunze, and tight end Cole Kmet, Williams has the tools and structure to flourish. His dual-threat capabilities align perfectly with today’s fantasy-friendly quarterback archetype, and if he acclimates quickly to Johnson’s system, he could become one of the most impactful late-round values in 2025 fantasy drafts.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye took over the reins of New England’s offense in Week 6 and through Week 17, the rookie quietly delivered a solid season, producing 16.8 fantasy points per game. Not to mention, those numbers include a Week 8 appearance in which he only took 20 snaps and was eventually knocked out of the game with a concussion. Scratch that game from the record and his 17.4 FPPG slotted him in as the QB13 during his time as a starter. This level of output is particularly notable given the circumstances: Maye operated behind a porous offensive line with a deficient receiving corps.
Heading into his sophomore season, Maye will benefit from a vastly improved supporting cast, valuable in-game experience, and a full offseason to assimilate within the system. Armed with a high-velocity arm, functional mobility, and the intangible grit that resonates deeply with New England fans, he possesses all the attributes necessary to take a significant leap forward. His composure under pressure and competitive fire suggest he’s ready to turn potential into production.
QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The J.J. McCarthy era is officially underway in Minnesota, as the Vikings hand over the reins of their offense to the promising young signal-caller following the departure of Sam Darnold. Considering Darnold finished as the QB9 in fantasy points per game, McCarthy is poised for a monster season in 2025. Positioned within one of the NFL’s most quarterback-accommodating systems under the direction of Kevin O’Connell, McCarthy steps into an ideal developmental environment—surrounded by elite talent in the receiving game with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Plus, he’s supported by a balanced ground attack featuring Aaron Jones and newcomer Jordan Mason.
McCarthy seems to represent an exceptional value in the later rounds of fantasy drafts—an ideal high-upside stash for managers seeking depth in single-quarterback formats or a low-risk, high-reward QB2 in SuperFlex formats.
