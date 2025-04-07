Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Stock Tanking: Fantasy Football Fallout
The recent rumors of Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft stock tanking ahead of this month’s NFL Draft is having significant implications on his 2025 fantasy football value.
As late as last week, many draft analysts had the former Colorado standout projected as the second-best QB prospect behind only Miami’s Cam Ward. Due to recent reports that both the Browns at No. 2 and the Giants at No. 3 will now pass on the talented dual-threat signal-caller, the experts in the desert have made major adjustments in his draft betting markets.
Over the weekend, Sanders’ overall draft projection number ballooned to 8.5 with the juice on the over soaring to odds of -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. As we often know when it comes to betting odds, “where there is smoke, there is fire.”
Despite finishing his 2024 campaign throwing the second-most touchdowns (37) while also owning the second-best completion percentage (74%), teams are suddenly souring on the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
While reports of a “brash” attitude have surfaced, current players such as Jets safety Andre Cisco took aim with Sanders' throwing mechanics during his recent pro day.
"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy," Cisco posted on X.
Fantasy Football Fallout
Amidst earning favoritism to now land with the Saints (+300 down from +700) at pick No. 9 overall, Sanders sits with an ADP range of QB29-31. In redraft leagues, I would have him ranked as a late QB flier at best for fantasy football in 2025 if he were to land in New Orleans sitting behind veteran Derek Carr.
In early Dynasty drafts over at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC), fantasy managers are tempering expectations which has resulted in Sanders falling outside the top-15 in many rookie drafts, with Ward sneaking into the back end of the first round.
If the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner does tumble on draft night, his current draft price could be a steal if he were to land in Pittsburgh. If Aaron Rodgers opts to pass on joining the Steelers, Sanders could start right away under one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Mike Tomlin.
April 24 can not arrive fast enough.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Fantasy Football News:
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders Falls, Travis Hunter Rises
Travis Hunter NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
What if the Giants Draft Shedeur Sanders: Fantasy Football Impact