Fantasy Football Busts Of The Week (Week 1): MarShawn Lloyd Was A Dud, But Ja'Marr Chase Lost Weeks

Aside from tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, Week 1 of the fantasy football season is behind us. While there was a ton of excitement, there were also plenty of disappointments. These are the biggest busts from Week 1.

Busts Of The Week

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

A lot has been made about the Rams' decision to fly into Australia late compared to the San Francisco 49ers flying in a week early. What this should tell us is maybe we shouldn't play games in Australia if this is an issue, but that's a whole other conversation. However, it's hard to argue with the results, because the Rams looked awful.

Stafford completed just 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception in a 27-7 blowout loss. This was a terrible game for the Rams as a whole, but Stafford was the biggest dud on the team. We expect him to be fine moving forward, but there is always the fear of decline with a 38-year-old quarterback.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

For weeks we have predicted that Lloyd would be massively disappointing because Chris Brooks was going to play a major role in this backfield. Well, guess what? Brooks played more snaps and ran more routes than Lloyd.

#Packers Week 1 RB Usage



- Chris Brooks: 55% snaps, 7 carries, 9 routes, 1 target (29 yds)

- MarShawn Lloyd: 45% snaps, 13 carries, 7 routes, 1 target (37 yds) — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 13, 2026

This was always predictable, but the fantasy football hive mind gave people tunnel vision. For some reason, some even believed that Kaleb Johnson would be the guy. Looking back on it now, what had Lloyd or Johnson ever done to lead you to believe that they should be bell-cow backs?

Ultimately, Lloyd rushed for just 37 scoreless yards on 2.8 yards per carry. If you are expecting this trend to change, you are basing that on nothing and making another mistake. Don't commit to a mistake.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

There were plenty of wide receivers who could have been featured in this article. Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Terry McLaurin all come to mind. However, we had to go with the biggest star at the position when it comes to fantasy football.

Despite Joe Burrow throwing the ball 35 times for 254 yards, Chase caught just two of four targets for 12 yards. We don't believe this should raise any alarm bells or be a sign of things to come, but it was a massively disappointing way to start the season.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

This was a rough start to the season for Loveland, who didn't catch either of his two targets in this game. He entered the season as our TE5 overall, and we are just chalking this up to a bad game and a matchup that didn't line up well for Loveland's fantasy value.

He was still out there and running routes; the ball just went to other players. There is no need to panic on Loveland after one terrible game.



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