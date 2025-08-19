Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, And 4 More Fantasy Football Busts to Avoid on Yahoo Fantasy
One pick in fantasy football could be the difference between winning and losing a championship.
Just as quickly as a great draft can set your season up for success, a costly mistake can derail it before week one even kicks off. That’s why identifying potential busts — players whose production may not match their draft position — is just as crucial as finding sleepers.
On Yahoo Fantasy, where player rankings and average draft positions (ADPs) guide thousands of managers, the potential to overpay for a big name or fall victim to a hype trap is always there. A history of rightdoing or a few highlight reel-worthy plays from last season can make a player seem like a home run pick, but often the numbers and/or circumstances tell a different story.
To help fantasy managers avoid buyer’s remorse, here are a few players who may not live up to their lofty draft slots this season. Whether it’s due to age, injuries, new teammates or shifting roles, these names come with red flags to consider before drafting them.
*ADP is based on Yahoo half PPR*
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP: 35)
The question is asked ahead of every season. When will Evans’ 1,000 receiving streak end? If I had to bet, 2025 is the year it finally happens. The receiver will turn 32 in just two days and is playing in the most crowded pass catcher room of his decade-long career. Whether it's Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin (when he returns from his ankle injury), Jalen McMillan, Cade Otton, Rachaad White or others, QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense have many mouths to feed. Evans squeaked out just over 1,000 yards last season, reaching the mark in the final regular-season game to go along with 11 TDs. He finished 2024 as WR9 and is being drafted as WR15 this season. Chances are, he doesn’t perform up to that draft slot.
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (ADP: 37)
The Jets offense may be a lot more dysfunctional than fans might anticipate. With limited pass catcher talent outside of Garrett Wilson and a quarterback who is yet to pass for 3,000 yards in a season, defenses will be able to key more closely on the Jets’ run game. There’s also a high likelihood that Hall is in a three-way RB split with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Hall is yet to rush for 1,000 yards as he enters his fourth year as a pro. He recorded 876 yards on the ground and another 483 through the air on 57 receptions, scoring a combined eight TDs in 2024. He disappointed, finishing as RB17. Now he’s being drafted as RB14.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 49)
Every year, Mahomes is selected in fantasy as a top signal caller. But in fantasy, the top QBs are the ones with high rushing upside. Mahomes is a great QB to own in fantasy, but with minimal rushing upside, not for his price tag. He’s currently being drafted as QB6, despite coming off a QB12 finish, his worst since becoming a starter. He also passed for a career low 3,928 yards while averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt. There are simply better options at his position for a fraction of the price.
DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears (ADP: 52)
Although it’s entirely possible Moore assumes the Amon-Ra St. Brown role in first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s offense, I would bet against it. Caleb Williams was just a rookie last season, but it was apparent that the Bears' QB and WR struggled to form chemistry on the field. There are still questions regarding the progress of their connection, while reports suggest Williams and fellow WR Rome Odunze have developed a strong one. The Bears' pass catcher room has also grown more crowded with the additions of TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden III in this year’s draft. Both were top 40 selections — Loveland a top 10 pick — and are likely to assume sizable offensive roles.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 57)
Sorry Swifties, but the truth hurts. Kelce is coming off career lows in yards (823), yards per catch (8.5) and touchdowns (3). He will turn 36 years old one month into the upcoming season and is likely to continue regressing. Although an impending suspension for WR Rashee Rice is expected on the horizon, he and WR Hollywood Brown are also expected to be fully healthy for week one. Therefore, the tight end will have more competition for targets in 2025. Kelce finished the 2024 season as TE6 and is currently being drafted at the same ranking. While he’s still a more than solid option at the position, his path to returning the same value or better is unlikely.
Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 72)
Jones has been a steady option at RB over the years when fully healthy. However, he will turn 31 in December, and prior history shows he’s already past the age of decline for the position. The Vikings also traded for former San Francisco 49ers RB Jordan Mason and signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million contract over the offseason. Mason is just 26 years old and coming off his best season as a pro. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has already confirmed he will "bring something to the table" in goal-line and short-yardage situations with his 223-pound frame. Jones was one of 11 players to post at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage, good for a finish as RB16. His ADP as RB27 may appear enticing, but with the added context, not so much.