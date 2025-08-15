Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze scorching hot in Bears' joint practice with Bills
When the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the goal was for the pair to form one of the NFL's top young QB-WR duos.
Williams and Odunze each had fine rookie seasons last year, but most Bears fans would admit that the excitement the duo created on draft night didn't carry over to their regular-season performances.
Odunze was particularly underwhelming. He finished his rookie year with just 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, a far cry from the rookie seasons had by the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Ladd McConkey.
But that's ancient history now. And with Ben Johnson calling the shots for the Chicago Bears' offense, a big step forward is expected for both Williams and Odunze.
We're getting glimpses of what that could look like during Friday's joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills.
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have connected on several pass plays, including back-to-back touchdown reps.
Williams and Odunze's connection has been heating up over the last few training camp practices, and it appears they're inching closer to a regular-season breakout.
Rome Odunze's path to a monster year was paved by the departure of Keenan Allen, who hogged 121 targets. And while the addition of first-round pick Colston Loveland and second-rounder Luther Burden will take some of those leftover looks, the majority of them should go Odunze's way.