Fantasy Football D/ST Worth Drafting And Starting: Myles Garrett And Aaron Donald Could Be A Problem

Because of the nature of the fantasy position, it's tough to find a fantasy D/ST that you want to just plug in and start every week. For that reason, many fantasy owners simply stream defenses week to week based on matchups. However, there are still some defenses worth drafting and holding onto all year, even if there are a few rare occasions when you bench them.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams defense has made all the headlines this offseason after trading for Myles Garrett, and now rumors are swirling that Aaron Donald could return for one last season. Even before the Garrett trade, this defense was loaded with talent, and they did a great job improving their secondary this offseason.

Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are now manning the cornerback position on the outside, while playmakers Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, and Quentin Lake will be making plays in the middle of the field. The front seven is loaded as well with budding stars like Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Nate Landman.

This defense has the pieces to both make big plays and completely stall opposing offenses. Draft them because this could be a special unit.

Houston Texans

This defense is loaded with playmakers, and it's all predicated on their pass rush. Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and Sheldon Rankins are a nightmare for opposing offensive lines to deal with. Then on the back end, you have studs like Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter, and now Reed Blankenship.

With a solid LB corps which features Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, and EJ Speed, this defense is strong from top to bottom. Although the Jags are looking much improved, playing the AFC South has traditionally been an advantage for defenses for a long time as well.

Denver Broncos

Denver has built their defense with a dangerous combination of a high-end pass rush and elite coverage on the outside. When you have the best cornerback in the league in Patrick Surtain II on the outside, it makes it all the more difficult to deal with a pass rush that features studs like Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper, and Zach Allen.

However, the defense is loaded with other stars as well. Safeties Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga are outstanding players, as is linebacker Alex Singleton. Like all three teams listed here, they will shut down the opposing offense while also making big plays while doing it.



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