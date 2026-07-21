Fantasy Football Kicker Sleepers: Andy Borregales Should Benefit From The Addition Of AJ Brown

Fantasy football season is quickly approaching, and unfortunately, kickers are still a part of the game. No one wants to draft kickers, but most of us have to.

At the very least, we can wait until the last round to pick one to minimize the draft cost we are spending on this useless position that should be banished from all of fantasy football. If you're like me and like to wait as long as possible to draft a kicker, these are the sleepers you should target at the end of your drafts.

Harrison Mevis, Los Angeles Rams

Mevis is a sleeper because he's not an established name in fantasy circles after one year in the league. He was solid as a rookie, missing just one field goal in 13 attempts. While he doesn't have a monster league, with his career high being 52 yards, he is in a great situation.

The Rams are going to be one of the highest scoring offenses in the league, so he's going to be getting extra points even on weeks with fewer field-goal attempts, and they play in a dome. Playing at least half of his games in a dome is a big advantage for any field goal kicker.

Andy Borregales, New England Patriots

The former Miami Hurricanes kicker was an elite prospect coming out of college. He has the leg to nail a 60-yarder, and he made 27 of 32 attempts last year as a rookie.

With the Patriots acquiring AJ Brown this offseason, their offense could take that next step to be one of the best in the league. Borregales will be a fantasy beneficiary of all the points this team is going to score.

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Butker has hit multiple 60-yard kicks in his career and has hit 33 field goals in two of the past three years. We know he's a solid NFL kicker, but his value is being driven down by questions surrounding the Chiefs' offense following Patrick Mahomes' ACL injury. With all the positive reports surrounding Mahomes' recovery, we are willing to roll the dice on Butker.

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are another offense that should take a giant leap forward in 2026. Kyler Murray is a massive upgrade over JJ McCarthy and anyone else that Minnesota ran out there under center last year.

We expect the offense to thrive this season with Murray throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. That should lead to more field goal attempts and extra points.

Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

For as long as I can remember, the kicker for the Broncos, whoever that might be, has been a sleeper because of the high altitude in Denver. It allows kickers to hit longer kicks because of the thin air. The Broncos overall offense should also be better after the addition of Jaylen Waddle this offseason.



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