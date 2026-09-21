Fantasy Football Debate: Can You Trust TreVeyon Henderson In Week 3?

There are players just about every week of the fantasy football season who have a big week, but fantasy football owners aren't sure if they can trust them enough to plug them into their lineup the following week. There were plenty of players who fit that mold in Week 2, but the one who jumps out to us is New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Can You Trust TreVeyon Henderson In Week 3?

The Patriots will go on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. However, the matchup isn't really the concern here, whether it is great or awful. Granted, this is a tough matchup, but Henderson is explosive enough to thrive against anyone.

The issue is what his usage is going to be next week and moving forward beyond that. In Week 2, Henderson played on 60% of the offensive snaps while handling 16 carries and wasn't targeted in the passing attack. He rushed for 76 yards and a 39-yard touchdown on 4.8 yards per carry.

Stevenson only played on 36% of the offensive snaps and carried the ball just six times with two targets. While he did rush for an impressive 43 yards on 7.2 yards per carry and was utilized as the primary pass-catching back, this was incredible to see if you are a Henderson owner.

The question becomes: do we trust the Patriots' coaching staff to continue to roll with Henderson as the top back? We all want them to, but we have been here before with this team and these running backs. Every time we believe that Henderson has broken out and it's going to be his backfield moving forward, the Pats go right back to Stevenson.

Truthfully, while we trust Henderson, we can't guarantee that you can trust the Patriots' coaching staff. Nevertheless, we will be plugging him into our lineups in Week 3. His upside is too immense, and even if the usage does flip, he can do a lot with a little and win you a week on just a few touches. We saw how dynamic he is on that long touchdown run on Sunday.

If Henderson is the clear lead back again next week, then we would be much more confident in Henderson moving forward beyond Week 3. This will be the most crucial injury of the season when it comes to Henderson's potential fantasy value for the remainder of the 2026 season. Our best advice would be to roll the dice and plug him in this week, and if he leads the way again for the Patriots, regardless of the fantasy output, lock him into your starting lineup moving forward.

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