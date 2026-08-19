Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Travis Kelce vs. George Kittle

Going back to the 2019 NFL season, TEs Travis Kelce and George Kittle were the two best TEs in fantasy football. In PPR formats, that season Kittle finished as TE2 and Kelce finished as TE1.

Now, going into the 2026 season, in the later stages of their careers, although they are not the elite of elite fantasy TEs anymore, they both still have fantasy upside.

Here is a breakdown of who to take in fantasy this year between Kittle and Kelce.

George Kittle

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittle in 2025 could have been in line to put up some of the best statistics in his career. However, that did not happen due to a hamstring and ankle injury that led him to play just 11 games. In those contests, Kittle had 57 receptions for 628 receiving yards and seven TDs.

In the 2025 postseason, Kittle also suffered another injury. He tore his ACL. That will likely lead him to miss time at the start of the 2026 season. If he does miss time, that would mark the seventh straight season in which he has not played a full regular season.

Kittle’s fantasy value is tied heavily to his availability, definitely not his ability. In 2026, when he returns, he has the potential to be Brock Purdy’s number one option or, at the very least, number two option behind veteran WR Mike Evans. And with what Purdy did towards the end of his 2025 season, having an 11-3 TD-INT ratio in his last four games, Kittle has great value at his ADP.

ESPN for the 2026 season in PPR fantasy formats has Kittle ranked as TE9 and the 102nd-best player available

Travis Kelce

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball during training camp at Missouri Western State University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The resurgence of Kelce getting back to his top-tier fantasy production did not happen in 2025, and it is now at a point where it might never happen. Kelce in 2025 had 851 receiving yards, 76 receptions, and five TDs. It is the third consecutive season in which Kelce has finished with under 900 receiving yards.

In 2026, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to have all three of their best pass catchers available in Week 1: Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy. With Rice back in the picture for a possible whole season, that certainly hurt Kelce’s fantasy outlook. Rice in eight games in 2025 had 53 receptions for 571 receiving yards and five TDs.

ESPN, in PPR formats for the 2026 season, has Kelce ranked as TE11 and the 104th best player available.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better fantasy draft pick between veteran TEs Kittle and Kelce, Kittle is.

Even though Kittle will likely miss time in 2026, he has a much higher ceiling and floor than Kelce when he is on the field, and he showed that last season, with better pass-catching options around him than there will be this season

Kittle, in three games in 2025, had over 80 receiving yards and a TD.

One TE fantasy managers could target near Kelce’s ADP with a higher fantasy ceiling is Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft. In eight games in 2025, Kraft had 32 receptions, 489 receiving yards, and six TDs.

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