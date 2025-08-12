Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Worst Picks of Each Round
As is anything in the world, no fantasy football draft is perfect. Every year, many players will dismay as subpar performers. ADP provides an estimate of a player values, but stocks will go up and down. It is up to the best fantasy managers to make the most sound investments. As a fantasy manager myself, I have come to view this players as the worst value picks, round by round.
1st Round - Ashton Jeanty
ADP - 10
Ashton Jeanty must hurdle a weak offensive line and a totally new landscape. This is not Boise State. This is the NFL. He is good, but it will not be as seamless as some think.
2nd Round - Kyren Williams
ADP - 25
He has had a massive workload. He is also being threatened by Blake Corum. I fully expect Corum to be more involved in 2024. This workload for Kyren is much more likely to reduce than produce.
3rd Round - George Kittle
ADP - 35
Kittle may have produced huge last season, but that has not been the story of his career. In years past, Kittle has been drafted well past the fifth round. He is more of a pass-blocker than anything. I expect him to be involved but I would rather invest elsewhere in much later rounds.
4th Round - Terry McLaurin
ADP - 42
Until Scary Terry is signed, I want no part. They will go to Deebo and Zach Ertz until the day comes. This is a matter of risk.
5th Round - Joe Mixon
ADP - 56
As someone who had stock in Mixon last year, the start was amazing. As the Texans offense fell off, so did he. He is now a year older and as an injury-prone running back, I am hesitant to invest. Not to mention, they add Nick Chubb.
6th Round - Travis Kelce
ADP - 65
I prefer to listen to his podcast than take his fantasy value. Kelce is at the end of his career. He saw reduced usage as more went to Noah Gray in 2024. The team adds better depth at wide receiver. I do not like Kelce. I think he will be saved for the playoffs.
Taylor Swift was on the Kelce podcast this week, so that's pretty cool.
7th Round - Chris Godwin
ADP - 79
Godwin is out to injury, once again. He is increasing in age and the Bucs purposely went out and drafted Emeka Egbuka. Godwin will fall to the 4th pass-catching option, and maybe even worse depending on the total usage of Cade Otton and Bucky Irving. His years are past him.
8th Round - Travis Etienne Jr.
ADP - 90
Among the worst players after contact, I will not sign up for Etienne. 2025 is all Tank Bigsby. I am a big believer in Bigsby. Though the Jaguars are a breakout team for me, Etienne is not. He lacks the skill that some think is there. If he had it, he would be in a different conversation.
9th Round - Brock Purdy
ADP - 98
There are way too many questions with this offense. Kyle Shanahan is borderline on the chopping block. Brandon Aiyuk is still hurt. Jauan Jennings wants a contract. Christian McCaffrey is also back, but probably not for all 17 games. If I am waiting this far in my fantasy football draft, I rather someone with legs like Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, or Cam Ward even deeper.
10th Round - Najee Harris
ADP - 109
Harris is back at camp, but with his notable eye injury. I don't know... he may breakout into good form, but I have not heard any promise from camp. Omarion Hampton, however, has all the hype from everyone. Without snap-share and red zone certainty, I would rather wait a bit longer on Harris. He is definitely the least-bad pick on this list, but not a good one either.
11th Round - Josh Downs
ADP - 115
Many mouths to feed with a bad quarterback situation. That is the analysis.
Downs has had a great NFL career so far, but I do not see the upside being much. He is not a red zone machine. He also is competiting for targets with Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and a top breakout candidate in AD Mitchell.
12th Round - Rachaad White
ADP - 135
This team does not love Rachaad White. Dave Canales did, but he is gone. Usage quickly shifted towards Bucky Irving last season and he made quick strides with it. They will stay with Bucky and Sean Tucker sounds like he is gaining a lot more steam than White. I would not be surprised if Rachaad was traded at some point. I never thought he was all that good anyway...