NFL Trade Rumors: Jauan Jennings to Leave San Francisco?
Jauan Jennings is entering the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Given his contributions, he is obviously looking for a new deal. Jennings almost won Super Bowl MVP should they have knocked off the Chiefs in 2023, and after Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall went down last season, he provided quality playing time as he elevated to WR1.
Many people thought that Jennings would have sat out of camp as is a common theme across the NFL. The Niners brass told him, show up and you'll be taken care of. Jennings appears to be doing just that. Per Ian Rapoport, it seems like it's the plan to have Jennings extended before the season begins. I would imagine if that were not the perceived outcome, number 15 would perhaps not be practicing right now.
That being said, settling any contracts is a complicated process. Until Jennings is signed, a trade is always on the books. He has not formally requested one, but if this things continues to stall, that story may change. With Aiyuk back from injury, Jennings falls back to WR2 in this offense and should Shanahan want to further mix in Ricky Pearsall, that may move him down to WR3.
Between a contract dispute and a depth chart fall, a trade could absolutely be on the table. As far as where he goes, we look at some options.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have a ton of cap space at the moment - over $30 Million. Pete Carroll also wants to bring his team to victory quite quickly. With a depth chart of Jakobi Meyers - Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr - they could use a veteran presence. This makes Las Vegas a viable destination.
New England Patriots
Talk about cap space - New England has it. With nearly $60 Million in cap space, Mike Vrabel could look to add another weapon for Drake Maye. Their depth chart contains Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins and by adding Jennings, this was be a very capable trio of weapons for Vrabel and Maye. Look closely to the Patriots if a trade request comes in.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are in a win-now mode. With a rental of Aaron Rodgers, he would indulge in a reliable veteran receiver like Jennings. They have less cap space - just over $17 Million - but it is enough.
All signs project to Jennings staying, but if that changes, many destinations will be attractive options.