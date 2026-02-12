Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 1 Pick Spotlight: Jermiyah Love

Fantasy football managers are setting their sights on the NFL’s offseason, as the landscape of the league prepares for numerous alterations. For dynasty managers, the 2026 NFL Draft will give lineups plenty of opportunities to add highly touted rookie depth to their respective rosters. Dynasty managers will work to maximize output over the long-term, eyeing rookies with both long-term and immediate upside.

Plenty of debate has been sparked regarding who managers should select with the No. 1 overall pick for rookie drafts, but one player emerges from the pack. Former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is considered to be this year’s top dynasty prospect, and for good reason.

Love capped off a storied three-year collegiate campaign with a dominant junior season, eclipsing his production from his breakout 2024 campaign. The projected first-round pick suited up in 12 games this season, racking up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over 199 carries on the ground. He offered solid receiving upside out of the backfield, hauling in 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist finished his Notre Dame career with 433 carries for 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. Love is projected to be the first running back selected in this year’s draft and offers plenty of upside as he prepares for his rookie season. Here’s why fantasy managers should select Love with the No. 1 pick in dynasty rookie drafts:

Jeremiyah Love Makes Compelling Case As No. 1 Overall Pick In Dynasty

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his first NFL season, Love is poised for a significant role for any team that may select him in the upcoming draft. The star running back is expected to take over the lead role in his respective backfield and has already been linked to several playoff contenders ahead of the draft.

Love is a home-run threat from any spot of the field, offering arguably the top combination of size, speed and explosiveness of any running back in his class. He’s expected to shoulder immense responsibility among his offense and presents arguably the safest floor of any rookie in dynasty drafts.

The Notre Dame product has plenty of experience in a bell-cow role, but managed to sustain highly efficient production throughout his career (6.7 YPC average). His explosiveness will help him build on his safe fantasy floor, offering plenty of upside for dynasty managers.

Love’s skillset presents a seamless fit for NFL offenses, offering receiving upside for managers drafting in PPR format.

