Fantasy Football Dynasty Startup Mock Draft: Justin Jefferson (Pick 1.02)
Three wide receivers should sit at the very top of anyone's fantasy football dynasty startup rankings this year -- Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb.
On Thursday, I explained that very low risk along with terrific upside made Chase the No. 1 selection.
The debate about who should go second is very close. But with the No. 2 pick of a 2025 PPF dynasty startup mock draft, I would select Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.
Pick 1.02: WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
With the argument for Chase, I discussed how important it is to minimize risk with the No. 1 selection in fantasy drafts. That holds true for the No. 2 selection as well.
Especially when debating Jefferson versus Lamb because they are so similar. They are both the same age (will be when Jefferson turns 26 in July) and have each had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Jefferson had a better rookie campaign and has led the NFL in receiving yards while Lamb hasn't. But Lamb led the league in receptions during 2023.
Jefferson has averaged 12 more receiving yards per game in his career and scored more touchdowns. The past two years, though, Lamb has more yards and touchdowns.
Entering 2025, each receiver has small risk factors, both of which are different. Jefferson will have a new signal-caller in 2025 with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. While he's a former first-round pick, McCarthy is not guaranteed to develop into a franchise signal-caller.
With Lamb, he will be playing with a new WR2 in George Pickens, who could take away opportunities. Pickens looked like a WR1 at times with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But Jefferson has proven multiple times in his career that it doesn't really matter who is throwing him passes. He's had 140-yard performances with Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens starting behind center.
Playing in Kevin O'Connell's offense surely helps Jefferson stay productive. O'Connell is one of the best quarterback coaches in the league and is a top reason so many pundits are excited about McCarthy's development.
The likelihood that McCarthy is a complete bust is low, and even if he's not going to lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl, the concern is minimum that he won't be able to develop chemistry with Jefferson.
Again, Mullens managed to do that.
Lamb has Dak Prescott as his quarterback in Dallas. Prescott, though, has been very up-and-down throughout his career. The pair will also have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer this season.
Schottenheimer was Dallas' offensive coordinator the last two years, so changes to the team's offensive system might be minimal. But it's still an adjustment, and Schottenheimer is an unproven head coach.
Honestly, fantasy managers can't really go wrong with either Jefferson or Lamb. They both appear poised to continue dominating defensive backs for the next five years.
But when forced to pick one or the other, Jefferson appears to hold the edge. The stability of his production regardless of who plays quarterback and his ability to rack up 100-catch, 1,500-yard seasons with regularity make him a great choice in any dynasty format.