Fantasy Football Expert Mock Draft Breakdown (Pick 8)
In the world of fantasy football, “expert” mock drafts kick off early. Earlier this month, I had the distinct honor of participating in a draft featured in the upcoming Football Diehards Pro Forecast Magazine, hitting newsstands this summer. Squaring off against 11 of the industry's sharpest minds, this draft offered a thrilling challenge and an opportunity to test strategies against some of the best in the business.
Although I typically thrive in PPR formats, this particular league utilized standard scoring, which prompted a few unconventional picks along the way. The starting lineup configuration includes one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one flex, one kicker, and one team defense—adding just enough nuance to make each selection critical.
So, without further ado, let’s dive into my thought process behind each of my 18 picks from the eighth spot.
1.08 RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
A touchdown juggernaut with 16 rushing scores, two receiving touchdowns, and a 2,000-yard campaign in 2024, Derrick Henry finished as the RB2 in standard formats. I had my sights set on Ashton Jeanty but got sniped just before my pick. Still, there are no complaints about landing King Henry at No. 8—especially after he averaged 18.7 fantasy points per game last season. In standard scoring, securing a high-volume, elite running back is paramount, and Henry fits the mold perfectly.
2.05 WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Despite missing six games, Puka Nacua still finished as the WR8 in non-PPR points per game and came just 10 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. Now with Cooper Kupp out of the picture and Davante Adams still adjusting to life in L.A., Nacua is poised to remain Matthew Stafford’s go-to weapon. A true touchdown threat with elite hands and toughness, Nacua offers WR1 stability and upside in a high-octane Rams offense.
3.08 WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill may have had a "down year" by his standards in 2024, but he still flashed his signature game-breaking ability. With Miami expected to bounce back offensively, Hill is a strong candidate to return to elite production and surpass the 1,000-yard mark with ease. Scooping him in the third round feels like a calculated bet on a proven playmaker.
4.05 TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Landing last year’s TE1 in Round 4 felt like highway robbery—especially after watching Bowers and McBride go two rounds earlier. Kittle remains one of the most explosive and dependable tight ends in the game, and in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, he has every chance to repeat as TE1 in 2025.
5.08 RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
With the top-tier backs drying up quickly, snagging Aaron Jones this late felt like striking gold. If JJ McCarthy settles in and the Vikings offense clicks, Jones could easily outproduce his ADP and sneak into the RB1 conversation in standard scoring formats.
6.05 WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams finally lived up to his hype last year, finishing as the WR17 and proving he can be a legitimate big-play threat. With even more opportunity on tap in 2025, he’s a strong bet to hit 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns in Detroit’s explosive offense.
7.08 RB Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Najee Harris might not be flashy, but he's dependable—especially early in the year. While rookie Omarion Hampton could eventually cut into his workload, Harris is still positioned to get volume and goal-line work, making him a solid flex with touchdown upside.
8.05 WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
In standard formats, Deebo Samuel is a sneaky steal—especially on a Commanders team lacking elite backfield weapons. His versatility could lead to creative usage around the red zone, and he’s always a threat to house it anytime he touches the ball.
9.08 RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Even with rookie TreyVeyon Henderson in the mix, Rhamondre Stevenson should open the season as the lead back in New England. As my RB4, he gives me excellent depth and insurance if Aaron Jones or Najee Harris stumble out of the gate.
10.05 QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Stacking Goff with Jameson Williams was intentional—and snagging the QB6 from 2024 as the ninth quarterback off the board felt like a value play. In a strong Lions offense, Goff offers week-to-week reliability with occasional boom potential.
11.08 WR Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Admittedly, this pick came with some risk, but if Rashee Rice faces a suspension, Hollywood Brown could emerge as Patrick Mahomes’ top deep threat. It’s a wait-and-see situation, but the upside is there in an elite offense.
12.05 QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
With Goff as my starter, I wanted a high-upside backup—and Herbert fits that bill perfectly. If the Chargers offense takes a step forward under new leadership, Herbert could be a solid QB1 option and valuable insurance.
13.08 TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely is one of the premier tight end handcuffs in fantasy football. If Mark Andrews misses time or takes a backseat, Likely’s red-zone skills and chemistry with Lamar Jackson could make him a weekly starter.
14.05 WR Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
This pick may fly under the radar, but Xavier Legette has sneaky breakout potential. With rookie Tet McMillan drawing attention and Bryce Young showing signs of life late last season, Legette could benefit from softer coverage and evolving chemistry with his signal caller.
15.08 RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Securing a handcuff is always a savvy late-round move, and Justice Hill fits that mold behind Derrick Henry. If disaster strikes and Henry misses time, Hill could step into a significant workload. That said, losing Henry would be a major blow to my title hopes—so here's hoping Hill stays in a supporting role all season.
16.05 PK Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Cameron Dicker has quietly become one of the most accurate kickers in the league, and with the Chargers adding weapons across the board, he’s primed for plenty of scoring opportunities. In a dome-friendly division and an improving offense, Dicker offers weekly stability with upside.
17.08 DEF/ST Buffalo Bills
The Bills defense remains a top-10 fantasy unit, and the addition of first-round corner Maxwell Hairston only boosts their playmaking potential. With matchups against struggling AFC East offenses like the Jets and Patriots, this pick brings early-season value. Still, I’ll likely lean into the streaming strategy depending on weekly matchups.
18.05 WR DeAndre Hopkins, Baltimore Ravens
With my final pick, I swung for upside with DeAndre Hopkins. While clearly past his peak, he lands in a Baltimore offense that’s relatively thin at wide receiver. If Zay Flowers or Rashod Bateman go down, Hopkins could see a spike in targets—especially in the red zone. If he flames out early, I won’t hesitate to scoop a hotter waiver wire option, but the potential for some useful bye-week fill-ins is worth the dart throw.