The Perfect Fantasy Football Landing Spots for These 4 Top Free Agent Wide Receivers

We have reached the month of June and a ton of former NFL stars are still on the market. Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Deebo Samuel were all fantasy football phenoms over the past decade. The same goes for Keenan Allen. Yet they are available on the free-agent market as of June. Who will sign each of these wide receivers? We do not know. However, we can weigh the best possible landing spots; they are listed below.

Tyreek Hill

Chiefs, Chiefs, Chiefs.... How about — no. The Chiefs are not as attractive a landing spot as many may assume. They have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce. More importantly, the Chiefs will be run-first with Kenneth Walker III carrying the load.

The best landing spot is a former rival of Hill's — the Buffalo Bills. Outside of DJ Moore, the Bills have no truly threatening wide receiver outside of the hashes. While Hill lacks the explosion that he once had, he should still have speed post-injury. The idea of Josh Allen throwing deep balls to Hill turns that lightbulb on over our heads.

Deebo Samuel

The Indianapolis Colts have lost Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers. We know that Shane Steichen is a brilliant offensive mind. In 2025, he had Daniel Jones playing like a top-10 NFL quarterback before his injury. He can surely coach up Samuel into a lucrative yards-after-catch elevated role.

Samuel is a player who dominates in the right scheme, as he has done in years past with Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury. Let's get it now in Indianapolis, where Samuel can jump Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the WR3 in the slot.

Stefon Diggs

The Baltimore Ravens might be a volatile landing spot, but with volatility comes high reward if it all pans out. Lamar Jackson aims to return to full health, something he lacked throughout a bad 2025 season. Jackson will also play in a new and promising scheme led by Declan Doyle, who is part of the Ben Johnson coaching tree.

Diggs can play opposite Zay Flowers, who is the co-WR1 for Jackson. The return can be massive as a receiver for an NFL quarterback who has led the NFL in passer rating in the past. Diggs is better than Rashod Bateman, plus the incoming rookies of JaKobi Lane and Elijah Saratt.

Keenan Allen

At this point in his career, Allen's only promise is back in Los Angeles. He has the chemistry with Justin Herbert that delivered 777 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025. With Mike McDaniel now calling the offense, Allen's ceiling may still be quite high. We really do not trust the 34-year-old on any other NFL team circa 2026. It ought to be LA or retire.

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