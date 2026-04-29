3 Ideal Landing Spots for Stefon Diggs to Reach His Fantasy Football Ceiling

Stefon Diggs is no longer a New England Patriot. His career is far from over, but he is looking for a new team this offseason. Much is unknown at the moment, but it is speculated that wherever Diggs lands, he will make an impact. Early on in the vetting process, these 3 teams were found as Diggs' top and best landing spots.

Baltimore Ravens

Projected Ranking: WR40

The Ravens are the early leaders to grab Diggs in free agency. A Lamar Jackson-Diggs pairing is attractive to the ear. The Ravens field Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as wide receivers, and they can really use a change in this offense that failed in 2025. Diggs being added would slot him in to potentially be the team's WR1 right away. Worst case, Diggs is right behind Flowers. It is obvious that he is better than Bateman, so the role could end up being one that makes Diggs a very viable WR2 in fantasy football, with, dare we say, WR1 upside.

Las Vegas Raiders

Projected Ranking: WR25

The Raiders field no one worthy as a WR2, let alone a WR1. Tyler Lockett and Jack Bech need a cushion ahead of them, and Diggs can be a prime option to be added on a short-term deal. Mendoza will get to trust the elite veteran, and though the offense may be shaky in year 1, Diggs would rise high in target share. Brock Bowers will still have the jump on the top pass-catching role, but a lack of options could slot Diggs in as a fantasy football WR2 with WR1 usage. In garbage time, Diggs could eat a big meal week in and week out.

Kansas City Chiefs

Projected Ranking: WR30

The Chiefs can use a wide receiver alongside Rice and Worthy. Diggs will be a fantastic veteran to fuel a comeback season filled with Super Bowl aspirations. If the Chiefs do not retain Tyreek Hill, Diggs is a prime option. The Chiefs are a team fit for a short-term deal with a star like Diggs. His role may not be to a 25%+ target share, but Diggs shall be very servicable week in and week out. He would be volatile, thus slotting in as a low-end WR2, rather than a solid WR2. Time would tell where his stock trends with Mahomes and Co.

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