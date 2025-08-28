Ray Davis And 2 More Must-Draft Fantasy Football Handcuff Running Backs
Handcuff running backs remain one of the most important draft strategies in fantasy football, and several overlooked names could become league-winners in 2025. Ray Davis, Will Shipley, and DJ Giddens each carry sneaky upside as backup options who could deliver starter-level production if injuries strike.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
The famous words “Show Me The Money” of Rod Tidwell in the Jerry McQuire movie almost worked in Davis’s favor this year but Buffalo and James cook finally agreed to an extension. Anytime a football player sits out training camp or doesn’t do his proper preseason work to get ready for live action in September, it invites a potential soft tissue injury. This fantasy draft season, Davis falls into the “must handcuff category” for anyone selecting Cook.
The Bills' backup running back brings scoring potential, which falls in the RB3 range for fantasy teams looking for upside and bye week cover value. Davis wasn’t quite flex-worthy in his rookie season (ranked 40th at running back in PPR formats), but a bump in touches in September and more experience in Buffalo’s system should push him closer to a top 30 running back in 2025. He has a 10th-round ADP (RB42) in the high-stakes market.
Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
Shipley ran most of his plays out of the shotgun formation with Clemson. He runs with a shimmy through the line of scrimmage with the acceleration to win over the short areas of the field. When in space, his decision-making could be better, which would add more distance to his carries. Shipley doesn’t win with power, requiring him to find daylight quickly in tight quarters. His catching ability enables him to be on the field in passing situations, while also offering change-of-pace value on early downs.
Over his first 15 games with the Eagles, he gained only 50 yards on 20 carries. A concussion sidelined him in Week 17, followed by a split role (10/32 with four catches for 35 yards) in Philadelphia’s final regular-season game. He flashed in a blowout mop-up game in the postseason (4/77/1), highlighted by a 57-yard run.
Shipley looks locked into the Eagles’ RB2 opportunity this year, but an injury to Barkley won’t lead to workhorse touches with AJ Dillon added to Philly’s roster in the offseason. I view him as a must-handcuff for Saquon Barkley while expecting him to get drafted (RB61) after round 14 in 12-team formats with 20 roster slots.
DJ Giddens, Indianapolis Colts
The addition of Giddens to the Colts’ backfield gives Indy another speed runner who runs with patience and vision. His gearing takes some time to wind up in tight quarters, but an open seam can lead to long runs and potential touchdowns. He brings value by catching the ball, but he needs to prove himself in NFL pass protection. Giddens only makes sense for team rostering Jonathan Taylor, with a 50/50 chance of being found in the free agent pool in 12-team formats with 20 roster slots.