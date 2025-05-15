Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Ray Davis flashed intriguing upside in his rookie season, delivering several double-digit fantasy outings despite limited overall usage. With goal-line chops, receiving ability, and a growing role in Buffalo’s backfield, Davis is a sneaky late-round target with RB3 potential in PPR leagues.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
Davis was active in the Bills’ offense in six games (18.20, 11.70, 13.70, 10.90, and 14.50 fantasy points) while being a non-factor in 12 matchups (fewer than 4.00 fantasy points in each contest). He brings scoring value at the goal line, and Buffalo will give him some pass-catching chances (17/189/2).
In his freshman season at Temple, Davis gained 1,117 combined yards, 10 touchdowns, and 15 catches on 208 touches. The following season, he struggled over four games, losing his starting job and jumping to Vanderbilt in 2021. Davis regained a prominent role over the past two years, leading to 2,663 combined yards with 29 touchdowns and 62 catches on 232 chances. His best play came in 2023 (199/1,129/14 with 33 catches for 323 yards and seven scores) with Kentucky.
Davis had growth in 2023 in college, especially in his playmaking as a receiver. He offered vision and short-area quickness, with a nose for the endzone. His acceleration range appears to be about 20 yards of giddy-up while offering 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
Ray Davis Fantasy Football Outlook:
Buffalo gave Davis 130 touches last season, showcasing their trust in him. They will continue to rotate backs, suggesting more touches for their RB2. Ideally, he needs to push Ty Johnson (497 combined yards with four touchdowns and 18 catches on 59 touches) into a minimal role. Davis also has the size to be more active at the goal line.
Next step: 750 combined yards with over seven scores and 25 catches, making him a backend RB3 in PPR formats. His price point this year should make it easy to handcuff him with James Cook.
